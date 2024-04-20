"Hey Carter Starocci, be humble next time"- Fans react as American wrestler crashes out of U.S Olympics team trials after loss to Trent Hidlay

Carter Starocci took to the mat at the U.S Olympic Team trials after an incredible track record as an NCAA wrestler. His decision to shift weight classes came off as a surprising decision to many.

Starocci was initially set to compete in the 74 kg weight class and fans were looking forward to a great contest between him and popular wrestlers like Jordan Burroughs in contention. The two wrestlers even went to and fro on social media, which just fueled the excitement and anticipation among fans.

However, Starocci took to the mat in the 86 kg category. He succumbed to Trent Hidlay with an overall score of 4-6. Hidlay advanced to the next round and kept his Olympic dream alive. Starocci, on the other hand, was left with his Olympic dream shattered.

Fans took to social media to voice their opinion on Carter Starocci losing to Trent Hidlay and crashing out of the coveted U.S. Olympic Team trials. Some were critical of his performance and felt that his banter with five times world champion Jordan Burroughs was not right.

"Hey Carter, be humble next time," wrote a fan.

"But I’ll end JB career. The knee excuse is coming shortly," chimed in another.

"Carter talked and talked and talked then embarrassed himself," wrote another fan.

"Guess he won’t be able to end JB’s career. Oh wait," tweeted a fan,"

"Starocci welcome to the men’s senior," chimed in a fan.

"Thank you Trent! See ya Carter," tweeted a fan.

"Did he forget to put hit shoes on the mat?," wrote a fan.

Carter Starocci on changing weight class

Carter Starocci dominated the NCAA Division 1 wrestling circuit by winning the title a record four consecutive times. He moved on to the senior circuit in an attempt to be a part of the United States wrestling team that would be representing the country at the Paris Olympics later this year.

Starocci made a shocker move as he decided to shift his weight class from 74kg to 86kg. The NCAA Champion recently opened up about shifting weight classes.

" I don't think I can talk about that much right now. It was the best decision for my scenario and what was going on. It was obviously a decision that was kind of last minute," he said (as spoken to flowrestling).

As the Olympic season takes shape, it would be interesting to watch out for upcoming star wrestlers in the upcoming weeks.

