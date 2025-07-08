"Hey mom, I need a little more money" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals anecdotes of college life and perks in pro career

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talked about how her college experience humbled her and prepared her for the bigger races after turning professional. The 400m hurdles world record holder also shared that her parents never pushed her to reach her maximum potential at a tender age, but rather allowed her to train comfortably.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who dominated the Paris Olympic track with two gold-winning feats and broke the 400m hurdles world record for the sixth time, was in the Kentucky Wildcats track and field squad from 2017 to 2018. The 25-year-old set the world junior 400m record of 50.36 seconds at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships and the collegiate record at the SEC Championships.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently sat in conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on 'Ready Set Go', and talked about how precious her college experience in Kentucky was. She also shared that doing laundry, surviving on pocket money, and living in dorms, but gaining team experience, were essential to discipline her for future successes.

"That decision to go to college was mainly influenced by my mom, which I really appreciated. I think she just wanted me to have that experience. I appreciated it because when you go pro, that team aspect is gone. The resources are on you. Whether it's a trainer, whether it's a recovery, whether it's a weight coach, whether it's your main coach, most of those things, if you're not training on a college campus, are on you."

She added:

"So to be able to go to college, to get that team experience, to live in a dorm room, to be away from my parents, to have that time, to just like be 18, 19, learning what it's like to do laundry, to manage my finances to a degree, you know, of like, 'Hey, mom, I need a little more money.' I didn't manage well this week, it was good for me. It was healthy. And I appreciated it, even if it was just for one year, to be able to say like, I went to college." (beginning 38:34)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first track athlete to break the 400m hurdles record four times in 13 months.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her pre-race rituals

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Prefontaine Classic - (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been a dominant name in the sporting world since eclipsing Dalilah Muhammad's 400m hurdles world record at the 2021 Olympic trials. She has been undefeated in her signature event since the 2019 Worlds. For an athlete of such measure, it's important to stay locked in before her races, and McLaughlin-Levrone never lets anybody disturb her.

Speaking about her pre-race rituals, she said:

"I'm completely locked in. It almost frustrates me if I have to take my headphones off, it actually frustrates me. Yeah, which, like, I think people around me have kind of learned, like, okay, leave her alone. I'm working. Unless it's like really serious, like but once you just get into that flow state of like, 'I'm locked in, I'm replaying the race in my head, I'm focused, I don't like to be disturbed.'"

The New Jersey native was nominated for the 2025 ESPY Best Female Athlete of the Year alongside fellow track icon Gabby Thomas, rugby player Ilona Maher, gymnast Simone Biles, and others.

