“His body isn’t made for this” - Fans react as Marcell Jacobs suffers from injury ahead of 2025 outdoor season opener

Fans have shared their reactions to former Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs suffering a thigh injury ahead of his 2025 outdoor season opener. As a result, he will miss competitions scheduled for over a month, including the Diamond League meetings in China, Xiamen on April 26 and Shanghai/Keqiao on May 3, the World Athletics Relays from May 10-11 and the Golden Grand Prix on May 18.

The news of Jacobs' injury was reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian daily newspaper, which revealed that he injured a muscle in his left thigh. The news was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user (@TrackSpice):

Following the Italian star’s latest injury, fans shared their opinions in the post’s comments. One fan suggested he should retire, saying his body isn’t built to meet the demands of the sport, commenting:

“He should retire. His body obviously isn’t made for this.”

Another fan pointed out how serious thigh injuries can be, adding:

“Thigh injuries aren’t gd”

Meanwhile, another fan added that he never had a chance, saying he and his team were never real contenders at the World Athletics Relays with the USA and Jamaica in the picture.

“Well, with all due respect, he had no chance, only in the relays and that's if USA or Jamaica messes up the handoffs…”

Here are some other fan reactions:

“My guy needs to retire. Injury blow after injury blow in every season. Him announcing an injury isn’t even a surprise now”, a fan added.

“No have luck for this guy,” another fan chimed in, emphasizing that Marcell Jacobs was unlucky.

“Never known someone get injured so often. Is it a training issue or is he just made of paper?”, a fan also mentioned.

Jacobs’ career has been severely impacted by injuries over the years. He withdrew from the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 European Athletics Team Championships, and the 2016 Rio Olympics, among other major competitions which were all due to injuries.

Marcell Jacobs reflected on his ‘intense’ 2024 season

Marcell Jacobs at Diamond League Silesia. 2024. Source: Getty

Marcell Jacobs reflected on his 2024 season after concluding his campaign at the Galà dei Castelli in Switzerland. He ran a time of 10.12s to finish fourth in the 100m final, in a race won by Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, who clocked 9.96s.

Following this race, Marcell Jacobs opened up on his journey in 2024 via Instagram. He ran under 10s multiple times last year, with his first sub-10 performance coming in the heats with a 9.99, followed by a 9.92 in the finals of the Paavo Nurmi Games in the 100m. He captioned the post, stating:

“We’ve reached the end of an intense season.💫 This year, we achieved important milestones, like running under 10 seconds in multiple races, something I hadn’t felt in a while. We brought Italy to the final in both the 100 meters and the 4x100 relay, and I’m proud of the journey I’ve been on. The adrenaline from these experiences was exactly what I needed.😤💙”

He also shared that he had set his sights on the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Jacobs further noted that it was the only medal missing from his long list of accomplishments, having previously won the World Indoor 60m title in 2022, two European Championships 100m gold medals in 2022 and 2024 and one European Indoor Championships gold in the 60m in 2021.

