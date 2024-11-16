"Honored"- Hunter Woodhall reacts after winning an award post his appearance on GQ red carpet with wife Tara as she rocks cowboy hat & knee high boots

Hunter Woodhall made a striking appearance at the GQ Men of the Year party with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall, turning heads with their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry. Amidst the many influential personalities in attendance, Woodhall was named the GQ Sexiest Man of the Year as a Supportive Partner for his unwavering support for the long jumper.

The 2024 GQ Men of the Year party was held at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2024. The theme for Olympic year's GQ Men of the Year party was American Rodeo, with Hollywood Western as the dress code, and the couple embraced the theme with a perfect flair.

Davis-Woodhall, who has been constantly seen celebrating her victories, including at the Paris Games and Olympic Trials, with a cowboy hat and boots, was spotted in the same outfit. The Paris Olympics gold medalist was seen donning a short denim jumpsuit. She paired the look with a white cowboy hat and golden boots and completed the outfit with a golden belt and red scarf.

Woodhall was seen donning a denim-on-denim outfit. He paired denim jeans with a denim jacket and completed the look with a Bvlgari Octo Finissimo watch. Throughout the year, the Paris Paralympics gold medalist was seen cheering for his wife on the sidelines.

He took to social media to inform fans about the honor he received and wrote:

"GQ last night. Honored to be GQ Sexiest man of the year as a Supportive Partner."

Along with Paris Olympics and Paralympics gold medalists Woodhall and Tara, Noah Lyles also made an appearance at the party with his fiance Junelle Bromfield.

Hunter Woodhall reflects on new life in Kansas with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall

Hunter Woodhall from the USA celebrates his gold medal with his girlfriend Tara Davis-Hall at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, Frnace. (Photo via Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall recently moved to Kansas City with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall after the latter's coach Travis Geopfert accepted the new role of coach at Kansas State University.

Amid his cramped schedule post-Paralympics, Woodhall spared a few minutes to reflect on his new life after the move, stating that it is hard to find a normal moment in the busy routine.

"Life update: it’s not easy," he wrote. "Been having a tough time recently. With the move, crazy schedules, and life’s pace it’s hard to find a new normal. It’s hard to get back in the swing of things, but we’re getting there."

He added:

"Apart from all this there has been a silver lining. We have the most incredible friends and family in our life that have been getting us through. Life is hard, and it’s okay to not always feel your best. Things will get better, I just gotta keep reminding myself of that."

Hunter Woodhall's wife was named as the assistant coach for the K-State's track and field team.

