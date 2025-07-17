'Hope more girls can feel how I feel' - Ilona Maher sends strong message after winning ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Athlete

Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher sent a strong message ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup. Maher was recently awarded the ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

The Olympic bronze medalist was recognized for her efforts to promote women's rugby last year, particularly at the Paris Olympics, where she contributed to the historic podium finish of the USA women's rugby sevens team. Maher thanked her fans for their consistent support.

"I did it. I did it the old-fashioned way. Wrote on a piece of paper, loser. Um, okay, I'm so honored. Thank you so much. It's taken me seven years into Olympics, but I finally broke through. Amazing stuff. Um, I know it's just, just me up here, but I'm a team sport athlete through and through, and my teammates are the reason I am the way I am. Um, I love them so much. Um, they truly are the reason I am up on this stage," Maher said. (1:05 onwards)

The rugby player further added,

"Um, PSA, there's a women's rugby World Cup this year. Probably a lot of you didn't know. Uh, the biggest event in women's rugby, uh, starting about in a month. Watch it. Tune in. You're not going to understand it the first time you watch it. You're not going to understand it the second time either, but just keep watching. What else do I have to say? My message stays the same, um, strong is beautiful. Strong's powerful. It's sexy. It's whatever you want it to be. And I hope more girls can feel how I feel."

Ilona Maher had previously appeared for the Bristol Bears at the Premiership Women's Rugby League earlier this year. The rugby players contributed to the semifinal journey of the Bristol Bears.

Ilona Maher opens up about the change in perspectives about athletes on social media

Ilona Maher opens up about the change in perspective about the athletes on social media

Ilona Maher previously shared her thoughts about athletes on social media and the ever-evolving perception about them. The rugby player has a strong social media presence, with over 5 million followers on Instagram alone.

In a conversation on the 'Female Athlete Project' podcast, Maher remarked,

"Now people have put me in the box of the content creator, and don't believe in me so much as an athlete, which is so interesting. The way social media can reach people and how it's changed my life has been, I mean, crazy, and that's what all female athletes want, right? We want sponsorships. We want deals. And I found that was the way to do that."

The 28-year-old further mentioned,

"But I think don't forget how hard we worked and don't let people minimize that. It's not maybe boasting, it's just about being. It's a fact. You've worked to get there. You've worked hard to get there. Don't let somebody think that false modesty is the key."

Ilona Maher had also participated in the 33rd season of the Dancing with the Stars show. Teaming up with choreographer Alan Bersten, the Olympic bronze medalist went on to make it to the grand finale, missing the mirrorball trophy by a mere whisker.

