Ilona Maher creates huge impact for women's sports as she bids adieu after short stint at Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher received acclaim from the PWR team, Bristol Bears, for changing the scenario of women's rugby in the UK during her brief time with the team. Maher played in the PWR since January and played her final match on March 2, 2025.

Ilona Maher played her first match with the Bears team on January 3, 2025, locking horns with the Gloucester-Hartpury but losing the feat 40-17. Despite having just 20 minutes of field time, the Olympic bronze medalist garnered a record 9,240 spectators at Ashton Stadium. She next took on the Exeter Chiefs on January 12, scoring her first try in the PWR and leading her team to the win

Although a nose injury sat her out of some of the following matches, she returned to play against Loughborough Lightning on February 1. She contributed to her team's win in the next two matches before going against Gloucester-Hartpury for the final time in the PWR semi-finals on March 2, 2025.

As Maher's contract came to an end, she received special acclaim from the Bristol Bears for the lasting impact she left on the PWR team.

"Average attendance for Bears Women fixtures up 103%. Social media following increased by 300%. 293 Maher shirts purchased. 25-35 year-old women are now our largest demographic online and among ticket buyers. Record attendance for a Premiereship Women's Rugby Fixture 9,240," the in-picture statistics read.

The post was captioned as:

"Changing the game! An honour to have @ilonamaher in Bear Country"

Ilona Maher expressed her wish to become a motivational figure to young girls

Ilona Maher at the Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher has been one of the most prominent names in the women's sporting realm. Her advocacy for body positivity and unique takes on different topics garnered massive attention, making her the rugby player with the most social media following. Recently, she became one of the 2025 USA Today's Women of the Year. In an interview later, the 28-year-old opened up about the legacy she wanted to leave behind.

"I want my legacy to be that young girls had something to look to and gave them hope to, oh, at some time, I will learn to love my body, I will learn to appreciate it. I am more than just my sport or what people think about me."

She added:

"I am beautiful and strong because Ilona showed that you can be both. I hope my legacy is one of authenticity, and of somebody who always chose to be herself."

Ilona Maher participated at the Dancing With the Stars shortly after her Paris Olympic stint. She and her dance partner Alan Bersten clinched the runners-up position behind Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

