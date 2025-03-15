"More than just my sport" - Ilona Maher makes her feelings known on legacy she wants to leave

American rugby union player Ilona Maher opened up about the type of legacy she wants to leave behind, stating that she wants to give young girls hope and be a source of inspiration for them. Maher competed at the Paris Olympics and led team USA to its first ever bronze medal in Rugby Sevens.

After starting her professional rugby career at the age of 17, Maher was recruited to play for Quinnipiac University where she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) championships and was awarded Most Outstanding Player at the NIRA Championships.

In an interview with USA Today, Maher shared a few words on the legacy she wants to leave behind after being crowned as one of USA Today's Women of The Year.

"I want my legacy to be that young girls had something to look to and gave them hope to, oh, at some time, I will learn to love my body, I will learn to appreciate it. I am more than just my sport or what people think about me.

"I am beautiful and strong because Ilona showed that you can be both. I hope my legacy is one of authenticity, and of somebody who always chose to be herself," Ilona Maher on the legacy she wants to leave behind.

Off the field, Maher has gained a significant social media following after using her online prescence to promote body positivity, along with posting humorous videos at the Paris Olympics. Maher also competed on the popular reality television dance show Dancing with The Stars.

Maher is expected to play next for Team USA at The Pacific Four Series in May 2025.

Ilona Maher on inclusivity: "There is a place for everyone in sport"

Ilona Maher giving an interview (Image via Getty)

Olympian Ilona Maher shared a strong statement on body positivity, where she let her viewers know that all body types are welcome at the Olympics.

In a post shared on Instagram on the day of the official Opening Ceremony of The Paris Olympics in 2024, Maher said:

“As the Olympics officially start today, I want you all to take a look at all the different body types on display. All body types matter, all body types are worthy, from the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player, to a rugby player, shot putter, sprinter. All body types are beautiful and can do amazing things, so truly see yourself in these athletes and know that you can do it too,” Ilona Maher on Instagram.

The 28-year-old has been a strong promoter of body positivity and feeling comfortable in one's own skin. She recently played her final game in English rugby for the Bristol Bears, having joined the team in December.

