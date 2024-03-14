Hosts France release flag-themed kits for Paris Olympics 2024

With the Paris Olympics around the corner, the home team has ensured that they keep the fashion quotient high on home turf. The French national team colloquially called Equipe de France recently unveiled its sports kits that have caught the attention of netizens.

The team has associated with Stephane Ashpool, founder and designer of Parisian streetwear Pigalle for sports gear and kits. The flag-themed customization in the kits adds to its exquisite appearance.

Starting with the shoes, tennis rackets and tracksuits, every wearable of the athletes will feature the fusion of blue, white and red colors of the French flag. It is done specially to give the host nation's athletes a different visual appearance.

The Paris-based designer has designed various collections for athletes from practice kits to media and podium appearances. France is one of the first countries to launch its Olympic kits. It provided a preview of the design during Paris Fashion Week before releasing the complete collection.

Besides France, Australia also unveiled its sports gear and kits recently, while J. Lindeberg released kits for the US Olympic golf team in January. Barring these two, no other country has released their kits.

France's performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

France had an underwhelming performance at the Tokyo Olympics last time around. They bagged 33 medals which included 10 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze to rank eighth in the medal tally. Moreover, this was their lowest finish in the medal tally rankings since Beijing in 2008.

However, some disciplines will be remembered for French dominance such as Judo. The French national Judo team clinched a total of eight medals in the Japanese capital. Clarisse Agbegnenou led the charge by winning gold after defeating Tina Trstenjak in the finals of the 63-kg competition.

The French national handball team beat Denmark in the finals to make history as the only country to clinch three Olympic gold medals in handball. The women's team too clinched gold in handball courtesy of a superb performance from Grace Zaadi throughout the tournament.

Gabby Williams led the French basketball team to bronze. Romain Cannone clinched a gold medal in the epee fencing competition after beating the top three fencers to achieve this feat. Moreover, Cannone ended the medal drought in the discipline dating back to the 2004 Athens Olympics.