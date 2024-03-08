Team Australia reveal their kit for Paris Olympics 2024

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) recently unveiled the uniforms that the athletes will be wearing at the Paris Olympics 2024. The uniform to be worn by the Australian Olympic Team is designed by ASICS, the popular Japanese sportswear brand.

The previous Australian Olympians and Paris 2024 hopefuls wore these outfits during the kit revelation ceremony which took place at the Yurong Point, also known as Mrs Macquarie's Chair, in the Botanic Gardens in Sydney.

Each of these uniforms for Paris 2024 has Australia's traditional green and gold colors and incorporates indigenous artwork. For the first time, the kits of the Australian athletes will feature the largest amount of indigenous designs ever seen in Australian Olympic history.

The Australian Olympic Team revealed the kits on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post:

“All kitted out 🤩 One step closer to #Paris2024!”

The designs woven throughout were proposed by the Beijing Olympics 2008 boxer, Paul Fleming, and Torres Strait artist, David Bosun.

Fleming's artwork named 'Walking Together' is about the Olympic Games being a central meeting place that plays a role in bringing people from different countries, backgrounds, and cultures together. Bosun's artwork, also known as 'Ngalmun Danalaig' or 'Our Way of Life' shows the important elements of both the traditional and modern lifestyles in Torres Strait.

Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team for Paris 2024, Anna Meares, thanked the ASICS for manufacturing world-class uniforms for the athletes, stating (via Olympics.com.au):

“Thank you to ASICS for creating a world-class uniform for our Australian Olympic Team. ASICS have worked closely with our Olympic sports and athletes to develop a uniform that not only looks fantastic but suits the sporting needs of each of our Olympic sports.”

She added:

"We are proud to work with ASICS and the artists to feature Aboriginal and Torres Strait artwork throughout the uniform, bringing the stories of these designs to a global audience of billions."

"Thank you to ASICS for your collaboration and commitment to excellence, to help ensure Australian athletes can perform at their best on the world's biggest sporting stage."

ASICS had also designed the kit for the Australian Olympic Team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Australia’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma Mckeon and Cate Campbell of Team Australia pose after winning the gold medal in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Australia clinched 17 gold, 7 silver, and 22 bronze medals. With a total count of 46, Australia was the sixth most successful nation at the last edition of the Summer Games.

Swimming emerged as the best sport for the nation as Australia bagged 21 medals overall in the sport, collecting 9 gold, 3 silver, and 9 bronze.