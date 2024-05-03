How can teams qualify for the Paris Olympics at World Athletics Relays 2024? Everything about the qualification scenario - Explained

The World Athletics Relays 2024 will be held between May 4 and 5 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. According to the entry lists by the World Athletics, 893 athletes have been confirmed to participate from 54 countries.

A total of 30 teams have registered for the men's 4x100m, 32 teams for women's 4x100m, 32 for men's 4x400m, 27 for women's 4x400m. Meanwhile, there are 30 teams entered in the mixed 4x400m.

United States' double world individual sprint champion Noah Lyles and Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas will hog the spotlight in the men's and women's 4x100m events respectively.

The two-day event will also serve as a qualification pathway for the prestigious Paris Olympics 2024 for all five categories. Further here, we will understand the qualification criteria for the World Athletics Relays 2024.

How many teams can qualify for the Paris Olympics at World Athletics Relays 2024?

The top 14 teams in each event of the World Athletics 2024 will earn direct qualification places at the Paris Olympics 2024, while the remaining two spots in each discipline will be awarded based on the top list qualification period (by June 30, 2024).

There will be quotas on offer on both days of the event. The first day will see the top two teams from each heat advance to the final on the second day, which also means they confirm an Olympics berth for the Paris Olympics.

On the following day, all teams will compete in the final for the Olympic lane seeding positions along with the prize money for the World Athletics Relay Bahamas 2024.

There will also be an additional round where all teams will compete on day two with the top two teams in each heat will also qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

World Athletics Relays 2024 Schedule

May 4, Day 1

(All timings in EDT, GMT - 4)

19:05 - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

19:50 - Women 4x100m Relay Heats

20:25 - Men 4x100m Relay Heats

21:05 - Women 4x100m Relay Heats

21:49 - Men 4x100m Relay Heats

May 5, Day 2

19:05 - Men 4x100m Relay Repechage Round

19:40 - Women 4x100m Relay Repechage Round

20:05 - Men 4x400m Relay Repechage Round

20:30 - Women 4x400m Relay Repechage Round

21:04 - Mixed 4x400m Relay Repechage Round

21:40 - Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

21:50 - Women 4x100m Relay Final

22:00 - Men 4x100m Relay Final

22:10 - Women 4x100m Relay Final

22:20 - Men 4x400m Relay Final