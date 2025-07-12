How did Femke Bol meet her fiancé Ben Broeders? All about the love story of the Dutch and Belgian athlete

Femke Bol met her fiancé Ben Broeders before either of their careers were in the spotlight. Bol is a four-time Olympic medalist in the sprinting event, whereas Broeders is a Belgian pole vaulter and a two-time Olympian.

Bol secured two bronze medals in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Games. She also collected a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m mixed relay and a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics. Broeders made his first appearance at the Quadrennial Games in Tokyo, where he finished in 19th place in the qualification round. He bettered his performance in Paris and finished in 15th place.

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders' first meeting

The couple met during the 2020 Stockholm Diamond League. In a recent interview, Broeders reminisced hearing about Bol when he was in Monaco. The couple met for the first time at the dining hall in Stockholm. The spark between them was first lit in 2020 when they both arrived at the airport after the Stockholm Diamond League. As the athletes sat opposite each other, Bol coincidentally started following him on social media, which blossomed into a lovely relationship. Broeders reflected on the sweet moment:

"We met at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2020. You know, at the Diamond League, you come across each other in the dining hall, and just like that, we met. After the competition, at the airport, we were just in the departure hall, and I think it was her and Lieke (Klaver) who sat 50m away from me. By coincidence, she at that moment started following me. From there, we kind of got to talking, and the rest is history."

Bol also reflected on the moment she saw Broeders for the first time and was drawn to his looks and charm.

"He's really good-looking looking first of all, of course. But he is such a nice guy. He is easygoing. I think from the moment we met, we had easy conversation and it started to grow."

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders engagement

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders are quite open about their relationship on social media. The couple is often seen sharing their beautiful moments with fans. After being in a relationship for a long time and having navigated a long-distance relationship due to training schedules and competitions, the couple announced their engagement on July 2, 2025. Bol shared a sweet picture of them together where she was seen flaunting her ring, and wrote:

"My person for life, to forever with you ♥️💍✨"

Femke Bol and Broeders bought their own house in Heelsum, Netherlands, in 2024.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More