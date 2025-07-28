How did the gastroenteritis outbreak affect Team USA at the World Aquatics Championships 2025?

The swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 kickstarted on July 27, 2025, at the new World Aquatics Championships Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub. Team USA did not have a great start as a significant part of the team has been affected by the outbreak of gastroenteritis.

The US swimming team is currently dealing with an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis at the Championships in Singapore. The illness reported to have originated during a pre-meet training camp in Thailand affected a number of swimmers and impacted their performance, including Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Claire Weinstein, and more.

The Olympic champion, Huske, had to withdraw from the women's 100m butterfly on Day 1 of the event; however, the officials initially stated that she pulled out from the event to focus on the relay race. Another swimmer to withdraw was Weinstein, who pulled out of the 400m freestyle event and is now expected to compete in the 200m and 800m freestyle events, along with the 4x200m relay.

One of the most upsetting impacts of the outbreak on Team USA was that it affected their performance at the women's 4x100m freestyle event, as it led to the Australian team's gain, with them clinching gold and the Americans settling for a silver medal. Along with this, a few other swimmers, including Gretchen Walsh and Luca Mijatovic, also withdrew from their events.

Walsh withdrew from the 4x100m freestyle relay shortly after competing at the 100m butterfly semifinals. Notably, it is not allowed for teams to change their relay lineup once their finals session has begun, and with Walsh's withdrawal, it is now evident that it must have been because of a health-related reason. Mijatovic swam in the men's 400m freestyle heats, but his time was 15s slower than his entry time, and he also appeared sick during his performance.

How many medals has Team USA won at the World Aquatics Championships 2025

Although Team USA faced an unfortunate start at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 due to the acute gastroenteritis outbreak, the swimmers managed to nab three medals on day 1 of the championships.

The first medal was bagged by the formidable swimmer, Katie Ledecky, in the women's 400m freestyle event, where she registered a time of 3:58.87 to earn a bronze medal. The first two places were claimed by Canada's Summer McIntosh and China's Li Bingie.

The second medal was clinched by Team USA in the women's 4x100m free relay finals, where they clocked 3:31.04 to secure the second-place finish in the event. Following this, the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team brought another bronze medal after recording a time of 3:09.64 behind Australia and Italy.

Day 2 of the World Aquatics Championships is all set to begin on July 28, 2025, in Singapore.

