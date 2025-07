World Aquatics Championships 2025 - Swimming: Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The World Aquatics Championships for the swimming community is all set to start on July 27 and will conclude on August 3, 2025. The event is slated to take place at the new World Aquatics Championships Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

This championship is held every two years with a lineup of several renowned athletes all set to compete. From swimming to water polo to diving, the World Aquatics Championships features all the water sports, and after the conclusion of all other events, swimming and diving will now take place for the coming two weeks.

The World Aquatics Championships will be featuring several events, including the 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, 400m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, and more. Along with this, multiple top-notch swimmers, including Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and more, will be headlining the event.

Let's have a look at the schedule of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships and dive into the details about where to watch them and more:

Schedule of World Aquatics Championships 2025

Here is the detailed information about the day-by-day events of the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

July 27

Women 200m medley (heats) - 7:32am Men 400m freestyle (heats) - 7:50 am Women 100m butterfly (heats) - 8:21am Men 50m butterfly (heats) - 8:41am Women 400m freestyle (heats) - 9:10am Men 100m breaststroke (heats) - 9:36am Women 4x100m freestyle relay (heats) - 10:02am Men 4x100m freestyle rekay (heats) - 10:15am Men 400m freestyle (Finals) - 4:32 pm Women 100m butterfly (semi-finals) - 4:43 pm Men 50m butterfly (semi-finals) - 4:53pm Women 400m freestyle (finals) - 5:02 pm Men 100m breaststroke (semifinals) - 5:18pm Women 200m medley - (semifinals) - 5:29pm Women 4x100m freestyle realy - (finals) - 5:46pm Men 4x100m freestyle relay (finals) - 5:57pm

July 28

Women 100m Backstroke (Heats) - 7:32 AM Men 100m Backstroke (Heats) - 7:53 AM Women 100m Breaststroke (Heats) - 8:14 AM Men 200m Freestyle (Heats) - 8:34 AM Women 1500m Freestyle (Heats) - 8:59 AM Men 100m Breaststroke (Finals) - 4:32 PM Women 100m Butterfly (Finals) - 4:40 PM Men 100m Backstroke (semifinals) - 4:48 PM Women 100m Breaststroke (semifinals) - 4:58 PM Men 50m Butterfly (Finals) - 5:15 PM Women 100m Backstroke (semifinals) - 5:22 PM Men 200m Freestyle (semifinals) - 5:37 PM Women 200m Medley (Finals) - 5:49 PM

July 29

Men 50m Breaststroke (Heats) - 7:32 AM Women 200m Freestyle (Heats) - 7:56 AM Men 200m Butterfly (Heats) - 8:17 AM Men 800m Freestyle (Heats) - 8:35 AM Men 200m Freestyle (Finals) - 4:32 PM Women 1500m Freestyle (Finals) - 4:41 PM Men 50m Breaststroke (semifinals) - 5:04 PM Women 100m Backstroke (Finals) - 5:18 PM Men 100m Backstroke (Finals) - 5:26 PM Women 200m Freestyle (semifinals) - 5:39 PM Men 200m Butterfly (Semifinals) - 5:56 PM Women 100m Breaststroke (Finals) - 6:08 PM

July 30

Women 50m Backstroke (Heats) - 7:32 AM Men 100m Freestyle (Heats) - 7:52 AM Men 200m Medley (Heats) - 8:30 AM Women 200m Butterfly (Heats) - 8:51 AM Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay (Heats) - 9:06 AM Men 800m Freestyle (Finals) - 4:32 PM Women 200m Freestyle (Finals) - 4:47 PM Men 100m Freestyle (Semifinals) - 4:56 PM Women 50m Backstroke (Semifinals) - 5:06 PM Men 200m Butterfly (Finals) - 5:20 PM Men 50m Breaststroke (Finals) - 5:29 PM Women 200m Butterfly (Semifinals) - 5:41 PM Men 200m Medley (Semifinals) - 5:59 PM Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay (Finals) - 6:11 PM

July 31

Women 100m Freestyle (Heats) - 7:32 AM Men 200m Backstroke (Heats) - 8:01 AM # Women 200m Breaststroke (Heats) - 8:23 AM Men 200m Breaststroke (Heats) - 8:42 AM Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Heats) - 9:05 AM Women 200m Butterfly (Finals) - 4:32 PM Women 100m Freestyle (Semifinals) - 4:41 PM Men 200m Medley (Finals) - 4:51 PM Men 100m Freestyle (Finals) - 5:00 PM Women 200m Breaststroke (Semifinals) - 5:13 PM Women 50m Backstroke (Finals) - 5:26 PM Men 200m Breaststroke (Semifinals) - 5:38 PM Men 200m Backstroke (Semifinals) - 5:56 PM Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Finals) - 6:08 PM

August 1

Men 100m butterfly - (heats) - 7:32am Women 200m backstroke - (h:eats) - 7:57am Men 50m freestyle - (heats) - 8:21am Women 50m butterfly - (heats)- 8:55am Men 4x200m freestyle relay - (heats) - 9:19am Women 800m freestyle - (heats) - 9:41am Women 100m freestyle - (finals) - 4:32 pm Men 100m butterfly - (semifinals) - 4:40pm Women 200m backstroke - (semifinals) - 4:50 pm Men 50m freestyle - (semifinals) - 5:03pm Men 200m breaststroke - (Finals) - 5:12pm Men 200m backstroke - (finals) - 5:26pm Women 200m breaststroke - (finals) - 5:35pm Women 50m butterfly - (semifinals)- 5:50pm Men 4x200m freestyle relay - (finals) - 6:04pm

August 2

Women 50m freestyle - Heats - 7:32am Men 50m backstroke - Heats - 8:01am Women 50m breaststroke - Heats - 8:22am Mixed 4x100m freestyle realy - Heats - 8:39am Men 1500m freestyle - Heats - 9:04am Women 50m butterfly - Finals - 4:32 pm Men 50m freestyle - Finals - 4:39pm Women 200m backstroke - Finals - 4:47pm Women 50m breaststroke - semifinals - 4:56pm Men 100m butterfly - finals - 5:10pm Women 50m freestyle - Semifinals - 5:18pm Men 50m bacstroke - semifinals - 5:33pm Women 800m freestyle - Finals - 5:47pm Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay - Finals - 6:07pm

August 3

Men 400m Medley - Heats 7:32am Women 400m Medley - Heats - 7:58am Men 4x100m medley realay - Heats - 8:19am Women 4x100m medley realay - Heats - 8:38am Men 50m backstroke - Finals - 4:32pm Women’s 50m breaststroke - Finals - 4:39pm Women’s 50m freestyle - Finals - 4:47pm Men’s 1500m freestyle - Finals - 4:59pm Men’s 400m medley- Finals - 5:26pm Women’s 400m medley - Finals - 5:42pm Men’s 4x100m medley relay - Finals - 5:58pm Women’s 4x100 medley relay - Finals - 6:13pm

How and where to watch the World Aquatics Championships 2025?

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 will be streamed live all around the world in various channels, with the World Aquatics Recast channel providing a central hub. From NEP Singapore to Peacock to CBC, multiple major platforms will be broadcasting the event for a fee. Here is the list of where to watch the event:

Singapore - NEP Singapore United States - NBC and Peacock Canada - CBC Australia - Nine Network Europe - France - France televisions, Italy - Sky Italia, Hungary - RAI, MTCA, and Serbia- RTS Africa- SuperSport.

All the swimming enthusiasts in the European territories, who do not have national broadcast partners will be able to watch the World Aquatics Championships events live on Eurovision Sport.

