World Aquatics Championships 2025: Schedule, events, where to watch, live streaming and more

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 will get underway this week, with the competition set to be held in Singapore from July 11th to August 3rd. The Championships are held every two years, with a host of stars set to compete. Here is the full schedule for each event, where to watch them, and more:

Ad

World Aquatics Championships 2025: Schedule

The World Aquatics Championship will feature a host of events, including swimming, diving and water polo. Here are the dates for each event:

Swimming - Sunday, 27th July to Sunday, 3rd August

Water Polo - Friday, 11th July to Thursday, 24th July

Diving - Saturday, 26th July to Sunday, 3rd August

Artistic Swimming - Friday, 18th July to Friday, 25th July

Open Water - Tuesday, 15th July to Sunday, 20th July

Ad

Trending

High Diving - Thursday, 24th July to Sunday, 27th July

Where to watch the World Aquatics Championships 2025

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 will be available to watch for free on the official World Aquatics website. The Water Polo preliminaries will be the first event to kick off at the Championships, starting at 9:00 A.M local time.

In African countries like Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Zimbabwe, SuperSport will be the official broadcasting partner for the event.

Ad

CBC will provide coverage in Canada, while NBC Sports, Peacock and USA Team TV will provide coverage in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Globo/SporTV will broadcast the Championships in Brazil, while DirecTV will provide coverage in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay.

TV Asahi will be the official cable provider in Japan, while Mediacorp will stream the event in Singapore.

Eurovision will broadcast the event in Europe bar Belarus and Russia. In European countries such as Russia, Match TV will be the streaming provider. For Germany, it will be ARD & ZDF. France will have France Télévisions, and Italy will have Sky Italia. Meanwhile Spain will have RTVE and the Netherlands will have NOS.

Ad

Finally, in Australia, Nine Network will provide coverage of the event.

Athletes to watch out for at the World Aquatics Championships 2025

Leon Marchand at the F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

A host of stars will be competing at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, including Olympic medalists such as Leon Marchand, Katie Ledecky and Kristof Rasovszky. Croatia will be looking for victory once again in the water polo event, while China will look to dominate in the artistic swimming events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More