In April 2024, Aaron Brooks pulled off a huge upset by qualifying for the men's 86 kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics. Brooks managed to upset the defending Olympic champion, David Taylor, twice to perform this miracle, and represent USA in this category.

This was not all. Brooks also upset multiple time NCAA champions Alex Dieringer and Zahid Valencia en route to the Olympics. On being asked about his unique feat, the young wrestler cheekily replied:

"It's pretty cool. I just told him [Taylor] I loved him. He was the heart of this program....our time comes and goes. He's inspired so many people."[via NBC]

Aaron Brooks after winning his bout against Zahid Valencia [Image Source: Getty]

However, this wasn't a shot in the dark for the 24-year-old wrestler from Hagerstown, Maryland, who represents the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club at the NCAA Championships. Brooks is a four-time NCAA division I gold medalist in his own right. In 2021, post COVID, he won his first NCAA division I championship at St. Louis.

Brooks hasn't looked back since. He's also a four-time champion at the Big Ten Conference Championships. Before the U.S. Olympic trials, Brooks managed to win both the NCAA Division I Championships held at Kansas City, as well as the Big Ten Championships held at College Park.

The road to gold at Paris won't be easy for Aaron Brooks

Hassan Yazdani of Iran will be one of Aaron Brooks' main competitors at Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Although Aaron Brooks has made it to the Paris Olympics, the road to the gold medal is far from a cakewalk.

Undoubtedly, every competitor has his own pros and cons. However, the biggest challenge for Brooks would be ex Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani from Iran. Yazdani initially competed in the 74 kg freestyle category, before he switched to the 86 kg freestyle category. He had performed extremely well at the Tokyo Olympics, before he lost to David Taylor in the finals by just one point.

With Taylor out of the equation, Yazdani would like nothing better than to reclaim the Olympic gold medal which was once his greatest asset. As such, Brooks would have to pose a stiff challenge to Yazdani, if he really wants to stake claim to the coveted Olympic gold medal. Apart from Yazdani, Brooks has to look out for Myles Amine, who is another fierce wrestler from San Marino, and a former Olympic bronze medalist as well.

