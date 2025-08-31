The Sydney Marathon 2025 featured an incredible set of races in its inaugural edition as a World Marathon Major event. The race featured Olympic gold medalists Sifan Hassan and Eliud Kipchoge competing for the ultimate title alongside an incredible set of athletes.

Sifan Hassan asserted her dominance in the event and won the title with a new course record, clocking 2:18:22. Brigid Kosgei from Kenya trailed behind Hassan and clocked 2:18:56 to finish second. Workenesh Edesa clocked 2:22:15 to finish third.

Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros ran the fastest marathon ever run in Australia and clocked 2:06:06 to win the title with a formidable lead as he was cheered on by the crowds who were on their feet. Fellow Ethiopian athlete Addisu Gobena, finished second, trailing behind by 10 seconds and clocking 2:06:16. Tebello Ramakongoana finished third with a performance of 2:06:47.

Sydney Marathon 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

The Sydney Marathon 2025 announced a record-breaking prize pool of $135,000 AUD (approximately $88,262) exclusively for Australian athletes in its inaugural edition as a World Marathon Major event.

As reported by The Guardian, the prize money for the overall podium finish for elite athletes is expected to be anywhere between US$55,000 and $100,000. Other World Marathon Majors like the Boston Marathon offer $150,000 as the prize money for the winner of the elite event, whereas the London Marathon offers approximately $55,370 along with additional bonuses for course and world records. However, race officials of the TCS Sydney Marathon 2025 have yet to release the official prize money offered to the winners of the elite races.

However, the prize money offered exclusively to elite Australian marathon runners has been released, and they are as follows:

1st Place - $30,000 AUD

2nd Place - $20,000 AUD

3rd Place - $10,000 AUD

4th Place - $5,000 AUD

5th Place - $2,500 AUD

Additionally, a bonus of $10,000 AUD was set for breaking the current Australian Marathon record that stood at 2:06:22 in the men's division and 2:21:34 in the women's division. The Sydney Marathon's race director, Wayne Larden, spoke about the reason behind having a separate prize pool for Australian athletes in the marathon and said:

"Our goal is to build an enduring legacy that supports Australia’s elite athletes, providing them with world-class opportunities right here in Sydney. This prize pool is just one element of our broader strategy, designed to nurture and elevate the profile of Australian marathon running, inspiring current and future generations to aim high and compete on the global stage."

Haftu Strintzos was the fastest Australian athlete in the Sydney Marathon 2025, finishing 14th overall in the men's Elite division with a performance of 2:11:27. He was followed by Thomas Do Canto, who finished 16th overall with a performance of 2:13:25. Brett Robinson clocked 2:15:00 to finish 17th overall, and Fraser Darcy stood 18th with a performance of 2:17:24.

The final standings for Australian athletes in the Sydney Marathon 2025 are as follows:

Women's Elite Division

1) Leanne Pompeani (7th overall) - 2:24:47

2) Jessica Stenson (8th overall) - 2:28:56

3) Lisa Weightman (9th overall) - 2:29:34

4) Abigail Nordberg (10th overall) - 2:35:43

5) Danette Sheehan (11th overall) - 2:36:56

Men's Elite Division

1) Haftu Strintzos (14th overall) - 2:11:27

2) Thomas Do Canto (16th overall) - 2:13:25

3) Brett Robinson (17th overall) - 2:15:00

4) Fraser Darcy (18th overall) - 2:17:24

