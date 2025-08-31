Sydney Marathon 2025 Final Results: Eliud Kipchoge crashes out of podium position, Sifan Hassan sets new course record

The Sydney Marathon 2025 kicked off on August 31, 2025, and featured an incredible lineup of athletes in both the men's and women's marathon divisions. The race raised great anticipation among fans as Olympic gold medalists Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan were making a return to the event after the London Marathon.

2025 held great significance for the Sydney Marathon, as it was the race's inaugural year as a part of World Marathon Majors. Sifan Hassan put forward a strong performance to clinch the title in the women's marathon with a performance of 2:18:22 and set a new Sydney Marathon course record. Kenyan athlete Brigid Kosgei finished second with a performance of 2:18:56, and Workenesh Edesa clocked 2:22:15 to finish third.

In the men's elite division, Hailemaryam Kiros set a new course record after registering a strong finish and clocked 2:06:06. Addisu Gobena finished second with a performance of 2:06:16, and Tebello Ramakongoana clocked 2:06:47 to finish third. 2x Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, who made his first appearance since the London Marathon, finished ninth with a performance of 2:08:31.

Sydney Marathon 2025 Results

The list of the top 10 finishers of the Sydney Marathon 2025 is as follows. CR stands for course record.

Men's elite race

1) Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH) - 2:06:06 [ CR ]

2) Addisu Gobena (ETH) - 2:06:16

3) Tebello Ramakongoana (LSO) - 2:06:47

4) Mustapha Houdadi (MAR) - 2:07:17

5) Edward Cheserek (KEN) - 2:07:38

6) Arao Masato (JPN) - 2:07:42

7) Laban Korir (KEN) - 2:08:06

8) Felix Kiptoo (KEN) - 2:08:18

9) Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) - 2:08:31

10) Victor Kipchirchir (KEN) - 2:09:01

Women's elite race

1) Sifan Hassan (NLD) - 2:18:22 [ CR ]

2) Brigid Kosgei (KEN) - 2:18:56

3) Workenesh Edesa (ETH) - 2:22:15

4) Kumeshi Sichala (ETH) - 2:22:50

5) Evaline Chirchir (KEN) - 2:23:13

6) Hosoda Ai (JPN) - 2:23:27

7) Leanne Pompeani (AUS) - 2:24:47

8) Jessica Stenson (AUS) - 2:28:56

9) Lisa Weightman (AUS) - 2:29:34

10) Abigail Nordberg (AUS) - 2:35:43

Women's wheelchair

1)Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:44:52

2) Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) - 1:53:41

3) Vanessa Cristina de Souza (BRA) - 1:58:56

4) Nakamine Tsubasa (JPN) - 2:00:04

5) Patricia Eachus (SUI) - 2:13:32

6) Michelle Wheeler (USA) - 2:17:20

7) Linden Williamson (USA) - 2:20:20

Men's wheelchair

1) Marcel Hug (SUI) - 1:27:15

2) Suzuki Tomoki (JPN) - 1:33:29

3) Geert Schipper (NED) - 1:37:34

4) Samuel Rizzo (AUS) - 1:38:19

5) Hokinoue Kota (JPN) - 1:39:14

6) Josh Cassidy (CAN) - 1:39:28

7) Kawamuro Ryuichi (JPN) - 1:45:02

8) Jake Lappin (AUS) - 1:53:07

9) Rafael Botello (ESP) - 1:53:41

10) Watanabe Sho (JPN) - 1:57:46

