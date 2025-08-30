Sydney Marathon 2025: Road Closures, weather forecasts, Top athletes making season debut, live-streaming details

Since earning recognition as one of the seven World Marathon Majors, Sydney Marathon 2025 will kick off its first edition on August 31. 35,000 from across the globe will grace the Australian city to run the marathon, spanning from North Sydney to the CBD.

Ad

Before the main event on Sunday, athletes will race in a mini-marathon on the 30th, which stretches from Macquarie Street to the Sydney Opera House, slated to run from 7:30 am to 8:10 am. On Sunday, the wheelchair athletes will be the first in the line-up at 6:15 am, followed by runners crossing the starting line at 6:30. The marathon is expected to last seven hours with the preferred cut-off time at 3:15 pm.

Sydney Marathon 2025: Route and road closures

The athletes will begin their journey on North Sydney's Miller Street and then touch upon Harbour Bridge, The Rocks, Martin Place, Taylor Square, Moore Park, and end at the Sydney Opera House, covering 42.195km.

Ad

Trending

Road closures for the weekend

The North Sydney Council has requested that locals plan their travel and use public transport to avoid any difficulties along the route. Roads will be closed from 2 a.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Sunday, but alternative routes will be available where possible. Some street parking areas and properties may not be accessible during these hours, so the Council recommends that locals familiarize themselves with the detours and closures.

Ad

4 am to 10:30 am: Barangaroo Ave, Barton Street, Lime Street, Hickson Road, Sussex Street, Napolean Street, Wheat Road, Erksine Street, Shelley Street. Pottinger Street, Windmill Street, parts of Essex, George, and Kent Streets will be closed till 11 am.

4 am to 11:30 am: Circular Quay, including parts of Pitt Street, Young Street, Elizabeth, Bent, Hunter, and Phillip Streets, and the route between George Street and Macquarie Street in the city center will be closed. York and Elizabeth Street in King will be shut till 11.

Ad

4 am to 4 pm: Macquarie Street's route between the Opera House to Hyde Park will remain closed, including areas like Art Gallery Road, Mrs Macquarie Road, College Street, and St Mary's Road. People cannot access the Cahill Expressway to travel to and from Macquarie Street as well.

Weather conditions expected at the Sydney Marathon 2025

On Saturday, runners can expect mostly sunny weather with temperatures around nine degrees. Heading into Sunday, Sydney Marathon 2025 athletes and spectators can also look forward to ideal race-day conditions, with sunshine and temperatures staying around 18 degrees.

Ad

Top athletes at the Sydney Marathon 2025

Sifan Hassan at the 2025 TCS London Marathon - (Source: Getty)

Eliud Kipchoge, inarguably the greatest marathoner from Kenya, will headline the line-up from the men's side. The former world record holder boasts the second-fastest official time and has amassed 11 World Marathon Major titles in his career. Joining him will be Vincent Ngetich from Kenya and Birhanu Legese from Ethiopia.

Ad

Sifan Hassan will be the frontrunner on the women's side. She will come fresh off her Olympic gold win in Paris, where she achieved a triad by winning the 5000m and 10,000 m events as well. Joining her will be Kenyan long-distance runner Brigid Kosgei, who topped the podium at five World Marathon Majors.

Streaming details of the Sydney Marathon 2025

FloTrack will stream the two-day event for International viewers, and Australians can tune in on 7mate and 7plus Sport. The United Kingdom viewers can watch the marathon live on TNT Sports 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More