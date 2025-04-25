London Marathon 2025: Weather forecast, Road Closures and All you need to know

The London Marathon is back with another star-studded event in 2025, set to take place on April 27 in the heart of the UK capital.
At one of the seven World Major Marathons of the year, more than 56,000 people are expected to run. This year, the event can break the world record for the most finishers in a marathon, surpassing last year's New York Marathon feat, which witnessed 55,646 cross the finish line.
Several elite athletes like Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan, runners-up Tigst Assefa and women's world record holder, Ruth Chepngetich, will grace the women's race line-up. Distance-running luminary Eliud Kipchoge will touch down in London for the first time since 2020.
Let's take a look at road closures, start times, and the weather forecast ahead of the 26.2-mile event.
The 2025 London Marathon Route
The marathon will tend to follow the route introduced in the 1981 edition. The runners will begin in Greenwich and next move to Woolwich, the Thames, and Bermondsey before running across London Bridge. A right turn will take them to Canary Wharf and the old Docklands before leading the way through Central London, Westminster Bridge, and concluding at The Mall in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace.
Some notable landmarks will be the Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, the London Eye, Big Ben, and the Cutty Sark, among others.
The 2025 London Marathon Start Times
The elite wheelchair races will be the first on the list, followed by women's and men's race events. Here's a more detailed look at the order of events on April 27.
Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races - 8.50 am
Elite women’s race - 9.05 am
Elite men’s race followed by mass start - 9.35 am
The 2025 London Marathon Road Closures
Some roads will remain temporarily closed on the event day to offer a seamless experience to the runners and minimize travel inconveniences for commuters. Below is the detailed road closure list.
Charlton Way (red start) – closed from 4am to 2.30pm
Shooters Hill Road (blue start) – closed from 4am to 2.30pm
St John’s Park (pink start) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
Charlton Park Road (red route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
Shooters Hill Road (blue route) – closed from 7a to 2.30pm
Old Dover Road (pink route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
Little Heath (red route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
Artillery Place (red route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
Charlton Park Lane (blue route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
John Wilson Street (blue route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm
Woolwich Road – closed from 7am to 3pm
Woolwich Church Street – closed from 7am to 3pm
Trafalgar Road – closed from 7am to 4pm
Creek Road – closed from 7am to 4pm
Evelyn Street – closed from 8am to 4pm
Surrey Quays Road – closed from 8am to 4pm
Salter Road – closed from 8am to 4pm
Brunel Road – closed from 8am to 4pm
Jamaica Road – closed from 8am to 4pm
Tower Bridge – closed from 8a to 8.30pm
The Highway (south side) – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Narrow Street – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Westferry Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
East Ferry Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Marsh Wall – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Bank Street – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
North Colonnade – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Commercial Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Poplar High Street – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Commercial Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
The Highway (north side) – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
The Highway (south side) – closed from 8am to 8.30pm
Byward Street – closed from 7.30am to 9pm
Upper/Lower Thames Street – closed from 7.30am to 9pm
Parliament Square – closed from 7.30am to 10pm
Victoria Embankment – closed from 7.30am to 10pm
Birdcage Walk (westbound) – closed from 6am Saturday, April 26 to 6am Monday, April 28
Birdcage Walk (eastbound) – closed from 6am Friday, April 25 to 6am Monday, April 28
London Marathon Weather Forecast
Early conditions on Sunday will be cooler, but the temperature may peak at 22 °C later in the day, as per the Met Office. There is no possibility of rain, and the runners can expect sunny skies and settled spells across much of the United Kingdom.