London Marathon 2025: Weather forecast, Road Closures and All you need to know

The London Marathon is back with another star-studded event in 2025, set to take place on April 27 in the heart of the UK capital.

At one of the seven World Major Marathons of the year, more than 56,000 people are expected to run. This year, the event can break the world record for the most finishers in a marathon, surpassing last year's New York Marathon feat, which witnessed 55,646 cross the finish line.

Several elite athletes like Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan, runners-up Tigst Assefa and women's world record holder, Ruth Chepngetich, will grace the women's race line-up. Distance-running luminary Eliud Kipchoge will touch down in London for the first time since 2020.

Let's take a look at road closures, start times, and the weather forecast ahead of the 26.2-mile event.

The 2025 London Marathon Route

The marathon will tend to follow the route introduced in the 1981 edition. The runners will begin in Greenwich and next move to Woolwich, the Thames, and Bermondsey before running across London Bridge. A right turn will take them to Canary Wharf and the old Docklands before leading the way through Central London, Westminster Bridge, and concluding at The Mall in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace.

Some notable landmarks will be the Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, the London Eye, Big Ben, and the Cutty Sark, among others.

The 2025 London Marathon Start Times

London Marathon 2024 London - (Source: Getty)

The elite wheelchair races will be the first on the list, followed by women's and men's race events. Here's a more detailed look at the order of events on April 27.

Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races - 8.50 am

Elite women’s race - 9.05 am

Elite men’s race followed by mass start - 9.35 am

The 2025 London Marathon Road Closures

Some roads will remain temporarily closed on the event day to offer a seamless experience to the runners and minimize travel inconveniences for commuters. Below is the detailed road closure list.

Charlton Way (red start) – closed from 4am to 2.30pm

Shooters Hill Road (blue start) – closed from 4am to 2.30pm

St John’s Park (pink start) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

Charlton Park Road (red route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

Shooters Hill Road (blue route) – closed from 7a to 2.30pm

Old Dover Road (pink route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

Little Heath (red route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

Artillery Place (red route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

Charlton Park Lane (blue route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

John Wilson Street (blue route) – closed from 7am to 2.30pm

Woolwich Road – closed from 7am to 3pm

Woolwich Church Street – closed from 7am to 3pm

Trafalgar Road – closed from 7am to 4pm

Creek Road – closed from 7am to 4pm

Evelyn Street – closed from 8am to 4pm

Surrey Quays Road – closed from 8am to 4pm

Salter Road – closed from 8am to 4pm

Brunel Road – closed from 8am to 4pm

Jamaica Road – closed from 8am to 4pm

Tower Bridge – closed from 8a to 8.30pm

The Highway (south side) – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Narrow Street – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Westferry Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

East Ferry Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Marsh Wall – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Bank Street – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

North Colonnade – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Commercial Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Poplar High Street – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Commercial Road – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

The Highway (north side) – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

The Highway (south side) – closed from 8am to 8.30pm

Byward Street – closed from 7.30am to 9pm

Upper/Lower Thames Street – closed from 7.30am to 9pm

Parliament Square – closed from 7.30am to 10pm

Victoria Embankment – closed from 7.30am to 10pm

Birdcage Walk (westbound) – closed from 6am Saturday, April 26 to 6am Monday, April 28

Birdcage Walk (eastbound) – closed from 6am Friday, April 25 to 6am Monday, April 28

London Marathon Weather Forecast

Early conditions on Sunday will be cooler, but the temperature may peak at 22 °C later in the day, as per the Met Office. There is no possibility of rain, and the runners can expect sunny skies and settled spells across much of the United Kingdom.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More