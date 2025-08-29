Sydney Marathon 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming details and more

The Sydney Marathon 2025 will get underway this week, with multiple top athletes set to compete. This year's marathon will be the 26th edition of the event, and has become Australia's largest ever marathon.

Ad

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge is expected to compete for the first time in Australia, while four-time Olympic medal winner Sifan Hassan is competing for the first time since the London Marathon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sydney Marathon 2025, where to watch it, and more:

Sydney Marathon 2025: Schedule and where to watch

The Sydney Marathon will begin this Sunday, August 31. It will start at 6:30 AM local time, with the elite men's and women's categories first. Three separate starting groups will begin at 6:30 AM, 7:03 AM, and 7:41 AM local time, respectively. Meanwhile, the elite Wheelchair race will begin at 6:15 AM local time. Additionally, the 10km race will start at 8:45 AM, while the 5km Mini Marathon will be held on Saturday, 30th August at 7:30 AM.

Ad

Trending

Athletes will begin running from Miller St., North Sydney, cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and finish in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Coverage of the event in Australia will be provided on 7mate and 7plus Sport. For viewers in the United Kingdom, TNT Sports 4 will stream the event. FloTrack will provide coverage of the event for international viewers.

Sydney Marathon 2025: Top athletes to watch

Sifan Hassan at the 2025 London Marathon - Source: Getty

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is set to compete at the Sydney Marathon 2025, making his debut in Australia. He will look to win after a sixth-place finish at the London Marathon held earlier this year. The Kenyan runner is targeting to compete in all seven World Marathon Majors.

Ad

Three-time Olympic champion Sifan Hassan is set to compete at the Sydney Marathon after earning a podium finish at the London Marathon. She will also be making her debut in Australia, as she looks to add to her impressive medal tally.

Workenesh Edesa is the defending women's champion at the event. She will look to repeat the feat this year, as last year she broke the course record with a time of 2:21:40. However, the men's defending champion, Brimin Kipkorir Misoi, will not be competing in this year's edition of the event.

The Sydney Marathon 2025 promises to be an exciting event, with multiple top runners competing against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More