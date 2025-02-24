"Huge things coming" - Bo Bassett hypes up his brother Keegan for making progress in his wrestling journey

Bo Bassett recently highlighted his unwavering support towards his brother Keegan for making progress in his wrestling journey. Keegan dominated the 94 lbs wrestling category at the prestigious Fargo in July last year.

However, Keegan is now focused on increasing his weight and muscle mass to compete in the 107 lbs category for his high school team, Bishop McCort Catholic High School. Reflecting on his brother's journey so far, Bo Bassett highlighted how Keegan has been on the smaller side in terms of weight, but has now started showing the desired results because of his hard work.

Bo shared a recent video of Keegan training rigorously in the gym while expecting to achieve big things in the future.

"Shout out to my little brother, Keegan won Fargo at 94 lbs in July," Bo Bassett wrote. "He has been on a vision quest trying to put on size and muscle to wrestle 107 for our McCort team. He has been small all season but his work is paying off! Huge things coming #MiniMachineGun @keegan.bassett."

Keegan reacted to his brother's inspiring message and wrote:

"Drink your protein shakes 💯"

Bo Bassett announces his College Commitment to Iowa State

Bo Bassett recently announced his commitment to Iowa State. He expressed his excitement to be a part of the Iowa wrestling culture and compete at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Bassett mentioned his belief that his wrestling style and approach align with Iowa and he hopes to bring success to the program.

"I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. I'm pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever," he said (quoted by Flo Wrestling's Andy Hamilton).

"Since I was 6 years old and started wrestling, Iowa was always my favorite team. ... I think the way I've been brought up, raised, learn to wrestle, the style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style and I think I can add to that. Iowa is an incredible program and the only thing I want to do is make it bigger, make it better," he added.

Bo Bassett committed to Iowa State after his high school team Bishop McCort Crushers bagged their first dual meet in the PIAA Team Championships. He earned the world title at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships and was third at the U20 wrestling championship.

