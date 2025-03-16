Hunter Woodhall drops 1-word reaction as Arkansas' Isabella Whittaker breaks American record in the 400m at NCAA Indoors

Arkansas Razorbacks' Isabella Whittaker received praise from Hunter Woodhall after the collegiate athlete showed an exceptional performance at the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, registering an American record. Whittaker recorded a career milestone in the 400m event during the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships held from Friday, March 14, to Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach.

In her final year of eligibility, Whittaker clocked a 2025 world-leading time of 49.24 seconds on Saturday, bettering the American and collegiate record. She surpassed the previous college record of 49.48 seconds set by Britton Wilson at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships.

After the stellar performance, Whittaker became the No.2 performer of the event, trailing only behind the dutch star Femke Bol, who holds the indoor world record of 49.17 seconds, which she set in the Olympic year. The NCAA shared a video of the 23-year-old graduate student-athlete's winning race on social media and wrote:

"Women’s 400m Champion."

Paris Paralympic gold medalist Woodhall expressed his amazement at Whittaker's extraordinary performance by commenting on the post.

"Unreal," Woodhall wrote.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Woodhall couldn't stop gushing over the Razorbacks athlete's phenomenal performance and shared the video on his Instagram story, writing:

"Best performance from NCAA champs. Absolutely unreal!!"

Screenshot of Woodhall's Instagram story.

"Given me every good thing in my life" - Hunter Woodhall reflects on his Paris Olympics winning moment while urging fans to watch the NCAA Championships

Hunter Woodhall of Team USA at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall recently reflected on his career milestone, which he achieved at the 2024 Paris Games. The Paralympian athlete secured his first Games gold medal in the French capital after dominating the 400m event with 46.36 seconds. Amid the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, he reflected on the winning moment while urging fans to watch the collegiate championship.

"Reminiscing on this moment, and this sport," Woodhall wrote. "It has given me every good thing in my life. I want to see it grow and continue change. Thank you to everyone who is pouring into it. Watching the NCAA meet today I’m so excited for the future of the sport."

Hunter Woodhall also collected a bronze medal at the French capital after leading the team to the podium in the mixed 4x100m relay race. He now has five Paralympics medals to his name across three editions of the sporting event.

