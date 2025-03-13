Hunter Woodhall makes his feelings known for wife Tara with a heartfelt note as they share glimpse of private jet journey

Hunter Woodhall issued a heartfelt message for his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, as the couple enjoyed a plane ride to Florida. The Olympic and Paralympic medalist returned to training after attending the Tara Davis Invitational at Agoura High on March 1, 2025.

Hunter Woodhall, who won his first gold at the 2024 Paralympics, relocated to Kansas after his wife was appointed track and field assistant coach at K-State University. The couple has been enjoying their time away from the competitive track but attending several events and shows. Towards the end of 2024, Woodhall was named GQ's Sexiest Man of the Year as a Supportive Partner for his unconditional support for his wife on an off-track.

In 2025, as Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall continue traveling for events or brand campaigns, the sprinter shared a series of pictures in his latest Instagram post. He shared frames with his wife inside a private jet and captured the sun-kissed field and the view from the aircraft window.

"Counting my blessing but keep getting stuck on one," he captioned.

The Paralympic sprinter joined his wife in the second edition of the Tara Davis Invitational on March 1. After her Paris Olympic victory, Davis-Woodhall received the Invitational as a lifetime honor from her alma mater.

Over 30 schools participated in the event, raising big donations from popular sponsors.

Hunter Woodhall expressed gratitude to the sponsors who made the Tara Davis Invitational a success

Hunter at the USA House at Paralympics Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall, a regular in his wife's victorious celebrations for years, was an integral part of the Tara Davis Invitational. Since the couple balanced a YouTube career, they offered some behind-the-scene glimpses of the meet on Tara and Hunter's channel. At some point, the Paralympian talked about the fundraising event and how sponsors came forward to grow the sport by welcoming kids.

"Take a nice long look at the people up on that board because those are companies that said ‘You know, we believe in track-and-field, we wanna see the sport change.’ … Maybe not traditionally in the sport of track-and-field but they decided they want to be in track-and-field, they wanna see the sport grow. Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Raising Cane’s, Firefly, thank you guys!" he said. (22:21 onwards)

“These guys put the money in here and the time and energy and the donations to make a track meet cool man, grow the sport, give kids a chance to compete, have a good time, run fast, jump far. Track-and-field’s on the way up baby. And these are the people making it happen, so, take a long pregnant look at this beautiful board here,” the 26-year-old added.

Hunter Woodhall amassed five Olympic medals from the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Games editions.

