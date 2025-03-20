Hunter Woodhall makes feelings known after returning to track post-emergency stomach surgery

Hunter Woodhall, the Paralympic sprinter shared a video of himself training after recovering from an emergency stomach surgery. He had to go through the surgery due to severe stomach pain.

Ad

While visiting his father, Steve Woodhall, in Utah, the Paralympian was diagnosed with appendicitis. He underwent surgery and stayed in the hospital.

Reflecting on the surgery, the 26-year-old shared a motivational video on Instagram on March 20, 2025, and wrote:

"First workout back since surgery. Feels fast"

In the video, the sprinter could be heard saying:

"I'm not tryna go fast. I just am fast."

Ad

Trending

Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia. It is a condition that prevents the lower limbs from developing properly. At just 11 months, he underwent his first amputation, and doctors had to remove both of his legs.

Despite his condition, Woodhall debuted at the 2016 Rio Olympics. There, he won a bronze medal in the 400m T44 event and a silver in the 200m T44 event. In addition, he clinched bronze in the 400m T62 event at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Recently, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the champion secured his first gold along with a bronze medal.

Ad

In addition to the Olympic achievements, the 26-year-old has clinched five silver and one bronze medal in his World Championship appearances.

Hunter Woodhall reflects on recent stomach surgery

Hunter Woodhall at the 2024 Bath & Body Works Counts Down To Candle Day - Source: Getty

Following an urgent stomach surgery on March 4, 2025, Hunter Woodhall reflected on how easy it is to get caught up in the fast-paced life. He referred to the recent surgery as a wake-up call.

Ad

On March 8, in an Instagram post, he wrote:

"Little bit of a health scare but what a reality check.So easy to just flow with the crazy pace of life and forget what’s important. As hard of a lesson as this was to learn, it was a great wake-up call. I have all the blessings I could ever ask for, and sometimes my tenacity for growth can get in the way. Don’t take your health for granted, don’t take the moments you get for granted. You just never know how good things are until they aren’t."

Ad

Hunter Woodhall is married to Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall. They got married in October 2022 at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in Texas. They first met in 2017 at a high school track in Idaho.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback