"Still sore" - Hunter Woodhall shares health update after emergency procedure following medical scare

Five-time Olympic medalist Hunter Woodhall recently shared his health update to his fans following his appendix removal surgery. The Paralympic athlete recently experienced soreness in his lower right abdomen, which prompted him to get immediate medical help.

Ad

The two-time World Championship medalist was visiting his dad, who recently had open-heart surgery in Utah. However, later he started to suffer from lower abdomen pain and went into surgery after his CT scans indicated a swollen appendix.

He informed regarding his health, replying on the Tara Davis Invitational Instagram post via their Instagram handle, The Woodhalls. A fan asked Woodhall about his recovery update to which he shared:

“@sci_np still super sore! But recovering well!”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Hunter Woodhall's comment | Source: IG/thewoodhalls

Through his Instagram reel, the prominent Paralympic athlete and husband of Tara Davis-Woodhall shared that his Oura ring indicated his body levels were not within the normal range. These rings are wearable devices that help athletes and fitness enthusiasts monitor their health and sleep cycles. In his video, he revealed the events that took place leading up to his immediate appendix surgery.

Ad

Ad

Hunter Woodhall won his first Paralympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the 400 m T62. He won two medals at the 2016 Summer Paralympics at Rio de Janeiro and one medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. After completing his graduation, Woodhall became the first double-amputee track and field athlete to secure a Division I athletic scholarship. He concluded his collegiate career with the University of Arkansas.

Hunter Woodhall on receiving inspiration from his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall during the Paris Olympics

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Hunter Woodhall has become one of the most notable Paralympic track and field athletes. His wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, won her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has won multiple accolades throughout her career and inspired Woodhall to achieve his Olympic dream of clinching the gold medal. He expressed the motivation he received from Davis-Woodhall’s gold medal victory via CNN.

Ad

“I know that we do the same things; we train together, we eat together, we recover the same way. Seeing Tara go out there and absolutely dominate, it gave me such confidence to say, I know we’ve done the same thing, and she’s able to go out there and do that, then I know I’m capable of doing the same thing,” he told CNN in September 2024.

Hunter Woodhall also added that despite achieving the gold medal in the long jump event, Davis-Woodhall did not invest “too much time and mental energy” as she was focused on his Paralympic race. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation while highlighting Davis-Woodhall’s humility and sacrifice in handling the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback