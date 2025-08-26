  • home icon
Hunter Woodhall reveals special outfit taking him back to old days while gearing up for major events of the 2025 season

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:26 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Hunter Woodhall at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Hunter Woodhall recently shared an image of his special outfit, talking about how it took him back to the old days. The American is currently preparing for the 2025 track season.

Woodhall was last seen in action at the USATF National Championships, where he participated in the men's 400m (T62) event. He stood atop the podium in this event after clocking a time of 45.79s. Along with this, he also ran in the men's 100m (T62) event, where he once again won a gold medal by registering a time of 10.76s, which was close to his personal best.

The American will now compete in the upcoming 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, which will be held this September in New Delhi, India. Amid the preparations for this major event, Woodhall recently shared an image of an outfit resembling his school days on social media. He posted a picture of himself wearing an orange-colored t-shirt paired with denim shorts and penned a caption on his Instagram story.

"First day of school lookin," wrote Hunter Woodhall.
Woodhall&#039;s Instagram story
Woodhall's Instagram story

Woodhall recently also competed at the Prefontaine Classic 2025, where he clocked a world record of 45.70s, breaking Johannes Floors' time of 45.78s.

Hunter Woodhall opened up about his struggles as a para-athlete

Hunter Woodhall recently made his feelings known about the adversities he navigated as a para-athlete in a conversation with the media. Opening up about how he spent most of his career finding an opportunity to run, he revealed that he was always pulled down by several people who accused him of cheating.

"I think my whole career, my whole entire life. I've just been fighting for an opportunity to compete. I've just been fighting for someone to allow me to run. There were always these conversations of 'You're cheating, you're doing this, you're doing that.' I didn't ask for any of this. I did not put the situation, I just want to run," said Hunter Woodhall.
In March 2025, the para-athlete shared a piece of advice with a young fan who was also an amputee. Reflecting on his struggles, he stated that the latter should be proud of being different. Woodhall recently also opened up about how his relationship with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them both achieve success in their careers.

