Hunter Woodhall shares update following appendix diagnosis while visiting his father after open-heart surgery

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband and Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall shared an update about his appendix diagnosis following a visit to his father in Utah. The 25-year-old para-athlete was diagnosed with an appendix problem, following which he chose to get it removed.

Woodhall's father recently underwent an open-heart surgery, following which the para-athlete decided to make a short visit to him. However, he was least prepared for what was coming next.

Woodhall wrote about the experience on his Instagram story.

"Came to Utah to spend time with my dad after his open heart surgery. Yesterday I had horrible stomach pain, turns out I have to get the appendix removed. So we will be recovering together," he wrote.

The para-athlete also shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story after the operation. He wrote on his next Instagram story:

"Ready for lil Emergency surgery. Didn't need an appendix anyway."

Screengrab of Hunter Woodhall's update about his health condition [Image Source: Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Woodhall also took to Instagram to express his thoughts about the previous year, writing:

"2024 wasn’t easy. I came into the year back to square one on the track. I found myself needing to make all new legs, and relearn how to run. Time was running out before the games and it felt like an impossible dream."

Hunter Woodhall won a gold medal in the 400m [T64] and a bronze medal in the 4x100m universal relay at the Paris Paralympics 2024. His wife Tara Davis-Woodhall won an Olympic gold medal in the women's long jump, making the couple the first to achieve the unique feat.

Hunter Woodhall recalls how Tara Davis-Woodhall helped him achieve glory at the Paris Paralympics

Hunter Woodhall talks about how Tara Davis-Woodhall helped him win the gold at the Paris Paralympics [Image Source: Getty]

Hunter Woodhall has always credited his wife and Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall for his success. The para-athlete once opened up about how she helped him achieve glory at the Paris Paralympics.

In his conversation with the Olympics.com, Woodhall mentioned:

“Tara has taught me a lot about self-affirmation. Before the Olympics, she was writing in her journal, ‘I will be the Olympic champ’. And ‘I am strong, I am fast’ I have had my journal here and I wrote in it today, ‘I will be the Paralympic champion’. And now I am.”

"She's so humble. She just, like, really took a backseat after winning the Olympic title and humbled herself, and just really took some time to put that energy back into me knowing that I had something coming up. Now I'm happy that we can celebrate together,” Woodhall added.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall met each other for the first time in 2017 during high school. They were slowly attracted to each other and maintained a long-distance relationship. In 2022, the couple tied the knot and now live in Kansas, where Davis-Woodhall is the assistant coach at Kansas State University.

