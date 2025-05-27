Hunter Woodhall weighs in on wife Tara's hilarious take on her birthday

Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall recently shared his thoughts on Olympic champion wife Tara Davis-Woodhall's hilarious take on her birthday. The long jumper turned 26 years old on May 20.

The Texas native considered celebrating the entire month of May as her birthday. She also shared glimpses of herself after her birthday on her Instagram profile, which included a photo of her birthday cake.

Davis-Woodhall posted a cheeky caption on her Instagram post, where she wrote,

"It’s still May, which means it’s still my birthday 🤪 #26"

Her husband joined the fun by leaving a comment under the post that read,

"Let’s just make it the whole year"

Screengrab of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram post and Hunter Woodhall's comment [Image Source: Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram]

Hunter Woodhall also turned 26 on February 17. He got a pleasant surprise from his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who organized 10000 people to sing him a happy birthday. The Paralympic champion shared a video of himself attending the Operators Awards alongside his wife, which incidentally fell on his birthday. The entire audience joined Davis-Woodhall in singing 'Happy Birthday' to the Paralympic champion.

"Just me and my 10,000 closest friends at my birthday," Woodhall wrote in his Instagram post.

The Woodhalls also visited Legoland as a birthday gift for Hunter Woodhall a few days later. The Paralympic champion shared glimpses of their celebration through an Instagram post.

Hunter Woodhall opens up about the hard journey as a para-athlete

Woodhall, after winning the men's 400m [T62] at the Paralympics in 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Hunter Woodhall has had an incredible journey as a para athlete, with two silver medals from the Para World Championships and five Paralympic medals to his credit. However, the journey to the top has been anything but easy for the 26-year-old.

In an interview with Travel and Leisure, Woodhall opened up about the hardships he had to face as a para-athlete. The Paralympic champion shared that he faced struggles with his prosthetic tools more than once. In his words,

"I also always have problems with prosthetic tools. I have to travel with a certain set of tools in case anything goes wrong, especially with my running prosthetics, bolts, or track spikes. I follow the rules — for instance, I only carry a wrench that’s a certain length. But they give me the hardest time and have probably taken my tools a dozen times."

Interestingly, Hunter Woodhall also mentioned that in order to make himself comfortable in airplanes, he had to remove his prosthetic legs and put them under his seat. The Paralympic champion will be aiming for a maiden gold medal at the Para World Championships 2025, which will be held later this year in New Delhi, India.

