Huskers pay emotional tribute to ex-Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook at the Bob Devaney Sports Center

The members of Nebraska Volleyball paid an emotional tribute to John Cook at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Cook was the former coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before he announced his retirement after the NCAA Championships 2024 concluded.The official Instagram page of Nebraska Volleyball shared some photos of the Huskers holding a practice session in the volleyball arena, named the John Cook arena after the coach. Cook had coached the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2000 to 2024.The official Instagram page of Nebraska Volleyball added a one-word caption as they posted the images on Instagram.&quot;📍 JCA&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cook joined the Nebraska Volleyball women's team as their official coach in 2000. The same year, he led the Huskers to their second NCAA title after the 1995 edition. This was only the beginning of a golden age, where John Cook and the Nebraska Volleyball team achieved new heights. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won three more NCAA titles and reached the finals of the NCAA Championships at least four times under his leadership.After winning their last game against the Kentucky Wildcats by 3-2, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the Wright State Raiders in their next fixture.When Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook opened up about retirementJohn Cook opens up about his retirement [Image Source: Getty]John Cook surprised everyone when he announced his retirement from coaching the Nebraska Volleyball team after the NCAA Championships 2024. Cook had served the Huskers for nearly 25 years and had led the team to the NCAA Championships semifinals yet again.In his conversation with Hurrdat Sports in April, the former coach remarked (4:40 onwards):&quot;I don't feel like I've walked away yet. You wouldn't believe the amount of requests and things that I've been asked to do. I've turned down probably 80% of it just because it would mean that I wouldn't be able to do want to do which is be with the cowboys in Arizona right now and be in Wyoming with my grandchildren, my family and so, I had it turned down a lot of it just because I made that commitment you know, and that's what I want to do. So, I don't feel like I'm disconnected.&quot; Cook added:&quot;Dani and I are pretty much talking every about revenue share and different things and recruiting. You know we have a couple of players who are commited here and signed that aren't here yet in the freshman class so, just making sure all that transition goes smooth and so I don't feel like I've walked away yet.&quot;John Cook has been succeeded by his former student and Nebraska Volleyball player, Dani Busboom Kelly. Kelly coached the Louisville Cardinals team to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships last year.