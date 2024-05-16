Gabby Thomas recently shared images from her latest photoshoot for Modern Luxury's magazine cover on Instagram, drawing praise from fans.

Thomas shared a series of five pictures on her Instagram profile. In the cover picture, she donned a white-colored collar top matched with black shorts. To make it look even more aesthetic, she paired the outfit with a black long jacket.

In the next picture, she sported another black jacket with a white crop top and white shorts, as well as long boots. She also donned a knitted white-colored white top and shorts with a Dior Denim jacket.

The post's caption read:

"Incredibly grateful for this moment. Thank you Modern Luxury for the cover and feature rolling out across the country 🤩"

Gabby Thomas' fans took to the comments section of the post to praise her, with one fan writing:

"I almost can't handle it - damn near knocked me off my seat❤️"

A fan's comment on Thomas' latest Instagram post

Another supporter wrote:

"Most beautiful sprinter!🔥"

Gabby Thomas fans Reactions

Yet another fan commented:

"Just Wow 😍 Gabby Thomas, no other caption needed🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️💞💞"

A fan's comment on Thomas' latest Instagram post

Several other fans also heaped praise for Thomas.

"2024 is the summer of Gabby!!," a fan wrote.

"In her model era," one user commented.

Gabby Thomas' recent brand collaborations

The American sprinting sensation has been seen collaborating with several brands in recent years, often announcing her endorsement deals through social media. Before her photoshoot with Modern Luxury, Thomas worked with Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company in the UK, as a part of its Team USA sponsorship.

The goal of the sponsorship was to attract a group of athletes who share a passion for health. Thomas posted about the same on her Instagram account with the caption:

"I’m teaming up with @elilillyco as part of its Team USA sponsorship, bringing together a group of athletes who have a passion for health. Every individual should have an equal opportunity to live their healthiest life possible and this partnership allows me to move that mission forward."

The track and field phenomenon has also partnered with the 776 Invitational, an upcoming women-only track event hosted by Alexis Ohanian.

On the track, Thomas will next be seen at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, where she will compete in the 200m category.