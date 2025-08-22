"I begged my parents to not homeschool me"- Simone Biles reveals her sacrifices in early gymnastics years

Simone Biles opened up about her sacrifices during her early years as a gymnast. The American athlete shared that she faced a dilemma regarding her schooling as her training intensified and she competed in several international competitions.
Biles had been training under the guidance of Aimee Boorman since she was eight years old and began her elite gymnastics career in 2011 at the age of 14. The American gymnast was attending Benfer Elementary School in Harris County.
However, as she had to spend more time in the gym preparing for her competitions as an elite gymnast after missing the spot in the National Team back in 2011, she had to make the tough decision of joining a public school and homeschooling.
While her parents were more keen towards homeschooling, Simone Biles wanted to go to a high school and have a social life while continuing to train to pursue her dream of becoming the best gymnast in the world. She spoke about making sacrifices in her appearance on Ready25 in Australia.
The star American gymnast shared that she had to sacrifice many aspects of life to fully commit to her goal of becoming the best in the sport. Moreover, her parents' support and guidance helped her to make the right decisions that favored her career.
“I begged my parents to not homeschool me and to try to figure it out, that I could do high school, have the social life, do gym, and still be hopefully one of the best in the world. And they were like, that’s not how it works," she said.
When Simone Biles opened up about deciding between homeschooling and public school
Simone Biles wrote about having a discussion with her parents about her schooling in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.' The American athlete shared that she had the same conversation with her parents multiple times and did not like talking about it all the time.
Moreover, Biles wanted to decide on the matter as soon as possible rather than delaying it further.
"We had the same conversation over and over: high school or home school? My mother would ask, 'Which way are you leaning, Simone?' I’d just shrug, roll my eyes, and stare down at my plate. I hated talking about it all the time, but I was just as mad when everyone avoided bringing it up," she wrote.
Furthermore, she shared that her parents had given her the liberty to make the decision that suited her the best.
"My parents had made it clear they’d be fine with whatever I decided. One part of me wished they’d just tell me what they thought was best for me, but my mom and dad have never been that way," she added.
Ultimately, Simone Biles decided to be homeschooled and earned her high school diploma in 2015.