"I begged my parents to not homeschool me"- Simone Biles reveals her sacrifices in early gymnastics years

Simone Biles opened up about her sacrifices during her early years as a gymnast. The American athlete shared that she faced a dilemma regarding her schooling as her training intensified and she competed in several international competitions.

Ad

Biles had been training under the guidance of Aimee Boorman since she was eight years old and began her elite gymnastics career in 2011 at the age of 14. The American gymnast was attending Benfer Elementary School in Harris County.

However, as she had to spend more time in the gym preparing for her competitions as an elite gymnast after missing the spot in the National Team back in 2011, she had to make the tough decision of joining a public school and homeschooling.

Ad

Trending

While her parents were more keen towards homeschooling, Simone Biles wanted to go to a high school and have a social life while continuing to train to pursue her dream of becoming the best gymnast in the world. She spoke about making sacrifices in her appearance on Ready25 in Australia.

The star American gymnast shared that she had to sacrifice many aspects of life to fully commit to her goal of becoming the best in the sport. Moreover, her parents' support and guidance helped her to make the right decisions that favored her career.

Ad

“I begged my parents to not homeschool me and to try to figure it out, that I could do high school, have the social life, do gym, and still be hopefully one of the best in the world. And they were like, that’s not how it works," she said.

When Simone Biles opened up about deciding between homeschooling and public school

Simone Biles competes in Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles wrote about having a discussion with her parents about her schooling in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.' The American athlete shared that she had the same conversation with her parents multiple times and did not like talking about it all the time.

Ad

Moreover, Biles wanted to decide on the matter as soon as possible rather than delaying it further.

"We had the same conversation over and over: high school or home school? My mother would ask, 'Which way are you leaning, Simone?' I’d just shrug, roll my eyes, and stare down at my plate. I hated talking about it all the time, but I was just as mad when everyone avoided bringing it up," she wrote.

Ad

Furthermore, she shared that her parents had given her the liberty to make the decision that suited her the best.

"My parents had made it clear they’d be fine with whatever I decided. One part of me wished they’d just tell me what they thought was best for me, but my mom and dad have never been that way," she added.

Ultimately, Simone Biles decided to be homeschooled and earned her high school diploma in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More