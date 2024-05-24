"I better hear some good questions"- Noah Lyles weighs in on the highly anticipated press conference featuring Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr

Noah Lyles recently spoke about the upcoming press conference at the Prefontaine Classic featuring Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who are all set to go head-to-head in the famous 'Bowerman Mile.' The upcoming press conference between the two rivals is highly anticipated, especially after their media banter during the Millrose Games where Kerr broke the Indoor two-mile world record.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, in an interview with Norwegian media post Kerr's race, claimed that he could beat the British athlete 'blindfolded'.

“I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded … But it’s good that people run better than they have done before,” he said.

It was recently announced that the two rivals would have a pre-race press conference before they meet in the Bowerman Mile on May 25, 2024. Noah Lyles fueled up in anticipation and revealed that he would be watching the press conference and hoped to have some interesting questions answered by the athletes.

Noah Lyles, a staunch supporter of the promotion and betterment of track and field, feels that instances like these make the sport exciting as the two athletes have been pushing their limits on the track with their fierce competition and rivalry.

"I better hear some good questions from this press conference or I’m losing all faith in Track and Field Journalism," he tweeted.

Noah Lyles expresses excitement in witnessing the iconic rivalry at the Bowerman Mile

The Prefontaine Classic 2024 would be featuring one of the most competitive lineups of the Olympic season. It is a highly anticipated event, with athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman headlining the sprint events along with staunch rivals going head to head in the Bowerman Mile.

Josh Kerr would be stepping into the Bowerman Mile as the reigning world champion whereas Ingebrigtsen would be opening his season at the event. When it was announced that Kerr and Ingebrigtsen would be headlining the event, Lyles expressed his excitement and took to his X account to write:

"Yah I’m very excited to see this race! Idc if it’s fast I just want to see who will win."

Noah Lyles has always been a great support to the track and field community. He is often seen hyping athletes and lauding incredible athletic performances which would help the sport flourish and reach greater heights.