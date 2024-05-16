"I don't want to just be an athlete and just run"- Noah Lyles wishes to explore other aspects of track and field

Noah Lyles recently expressed his interest in other aspects of the track and field realm apart from running. The world champion has consistently advocated for boosting the popularity of track and field.

Lyles displayed his striking athletics proficiency at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, securing three gold medals in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events. He has never hesitated to explore new methods to entice the audience to track and field.

Lyles has frequently stood out from the lineup owing to his unique outfits and striking entrances, often accompanied by music, which the fans seem to delight in. In a recent interview with USA Track and Field, he expressed his desire to actively engage in other aspects of track and field, including entertainment, marketing, and storytelling.

"I've definitely had my interests overall not just on the track," he said. "I believe for stories and entertainment to happen at its highest and marketing to happen at its highest. You have to be involved in all parts and I you know I like to do my research, I like to study I like to figure out what's going on. I don't want to just be an athlete and just run you know. That’s where I get bored like I like to touch different Avenues and that includes you know putting on a great track meet," (timestamp 1:45).

"What do you need to put on a great track meet? You got a market what else do you need? You need good athletes what else do you need? You need to make sure everything's running smoothly you got to be in touch with the managers you got to have that little bit of entertainment that nobody's having at other places you know that I enjoy putting all that stuff together," he added.

Noah Lyles will compete to defend his 150m title at the Atlanta Games 2024

Noah Lyles will be seen competing at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The 2023 World Champion, who recently secured the Olympic spot with his team at the 2024 World Athletics Relays will compete in the 150m. He secured a gold medal at the 2023 event after clocking an impressive time of 14.56 seconds.

Noah Lyles informed the fans of his participation by sharing a video of his last year's race and increased the anticipation by writing,

"3 Days Away!"

Noah Lyles will be seen competing against other elite athletes, including Christian Coleman and Grant Holloway.