"I can be married and still be at the top of my game" - Simone Biles opens up about proving stereotypes wrong after marriage with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently opened up about breaking the stereotypes about slowing down after getting married. Biles has so far enjoyed an unparalleled success with 11 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals, among other honors.

Although Biles started her journey at the age of six and went on to collect major national and international titles as a young gymnast, she continued her impressive run even after her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens. After meeting through an online dating app in 2020, Biles and Owens tied the knot on April 22, 2023, at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. Biles, who withdrew from competing at the Tokyo Games, followed by a long hiatus, returned to the sport after her marriage.

She competed at the 2023 World Championships and clinched four gold medals. The following year, she dominated the Core Hydration Classic, National Championships, and Olympic Trials. At the Paris Games, she bagged three gold medals. Her husband was seen traveling to Paris to cheer on the gymnast despite his hectic training regimen. In a recent interview with Netflix.com, she reflected on her success after her marriage, saying:

"Our relationship is a really big part of my life, and everyone’s gotten to see me grow up, but they haven’t gotten to see me and my husband interact. I thought it really important to highlight that, yes, I can be married and still be at the top of my game. Getting married and going back to the Olympics was a huge part of my life that I didn’t want to gloss over. It’s a big part of our lives."

Simone Biles opens up about focusing on herself following her Olympic appearance

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards red carpet in Madrid, Spain. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Simone Biles has been off the mat. She is seen attending media appearances, high profile events, and enjoying her time with her husband Jonathan Owens. In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles said that she is currently focusing on recovering physically and mentally after undergoing extremely demanding schedule during her preparation.

“Right now, I’m still focusing on healing physically and mentally because doing the Olympics, it kind of takes a toll on your body,” Biles said. “I haven’t got that much time because I’ve sacrificed so much to hang out with my family, my friends, my husband and stuff like that."

"I’m really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete," she added.

At the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles collected three gold medals in all-around, team, and vault and a silver medal in the floor event.

