"It felt really easy to be vulnerable" - Simone Biles reveals therapist's role in helping be open about her trauma

Simone Biles recently shared how her therapist helped her in opening up about trauma while discussing her experience for the Simone Biles Rising documentary. The Netflix documentary gives fans extensive access to her life following her withdrawal at the Tokyo Games.

It majorly covers Biles' comeback to the sport following the withdrawal at the Tokyo Games. After experiencing 'twisties,' a phenomenon where the gymnast loses the sync between mind and body, Biles decided to step down from the competition despite qualifying for the final round on all apparatus.

In a recent interview with netflix.com, she opened about how her therapist made it easier and prepared her to reflect on the setback. Biles stated that her therapist made her feel strong and that she no longer needed to hide her emotions as she was able to highlight her healing journey.

"I worked with my therapist for so long that it felt really easy to be vulnerable," Biles wrote. " I didn’t really need to put up a wall when discussing [what happened in Tokyo] anymore, as opposed to two years ago. We really tried to involve it as much as possible because it happened, the whole world saw it, and we didn’t want to glaze over it. I wanted people in a similar situation to know what helped me. I’m not saying it’s going to help you, but these were the steps that I took that helped."

Simone Biles expresses her delight after earning a major honor for fourth time

Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently conveyed her joy after winning the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award. She received the honor on April 21, during a ceremony held the iconic Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. The legendary gymnast earned the award for fourth time, having previously been honored in 2017, 2019, and 2020. The gymnast was also bestowed with Laureus Comeback of the Year Award in 2024.

Expressing her joy and looking back at her first award which she received from legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci, Biles said:

"I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world." (via Olympics. com)

In 2025, Simone Biles received the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for her victorious run at the 2024 Paris Games. She received the honor over World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, multiple-time 400m Olympic medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, three-time gold medalist long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, Spanish footballer Faith Kipyegon, and last year's winner Aitana Bonmati.

