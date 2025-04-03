"I didn't care about him"- Ilona Maher makes feelings known about meeting Jason Kelce and his wife at the Paris Olympics

Ilona Maher recalled being excited to meet Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, and their family at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They sported USA-themed Hawaiian shirts with Maher's face and watched rugby. Maher was a US women's rugby team member in Paris, winning the first bronze for the US in Olympic history.

Ilona Maher has been a prominent figure on and off social media, advocating for body positivity and hyping women associated with sports and non-sporting professions. Following her victorious Olympic campaign, Maher competed in the PWR and has now joined her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, in the House of Maher podcast.

The siblings cover different topics in the podcast episodes, from athletics to pop culture and beyond. Recently, Ilona Maher shared the anecdote about meeting Jason Kelce and his family at the Paris Games. She shared how excited she was to meet Kylie but didn't bother much about 'celebrity' Jason like the usual crowd.

"Kylie and I followed each other, and then she came to the game, and all these people I remember kept being like, oh my god, what's it like to meet celebrities like Jason? I was like, I didn't care about him. I got to meet Kylie, and it was awesome. She brought him to all sorts of games. They went to gymnastics, they went to rugby, they came for two different days, they met you guys," she said.

Maher's sister added that the family brought the 'rugby spirit' in USA-themed shirts with her face printed.

Ilona Maher once urged her fans to take 'House of Maher' to Spotify No. 1

Ilona Maher reacts at Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - (Source: Getty)

Maher has played a big part in growing women's rugby by garnering record fans to matches and continues to be the 'rugby superstar' on and off the field. Now a podcast host, Maher recently recorded herself and shared the video on her Instagram, appealing to 4.9 million fans to help 'House of Maher' reach the top Spotify spot from No. 5.

" You all really showed up for episode 1 of House of Maher. We're currently sitting at 5 on the charts, but I know that with all of your help we can get to number 1. So, share it with your friends, your family, your chosen family, your sisters, your moms, whoever it is. Let's get there. We want you all to be part of this group chat. We can do it!" she announced exuberantly.

Maher was a celebrity participant on Dancing with the Stars season 33. Despite being a non-dancer, she channeled strong characters, performed different dance styles with partner Alan Bersten's help, eventually winning the runners-up position in the finale.

