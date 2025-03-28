Ilona Maher makes an appeal to fans as her new venture receives massive response

Ilona Maher appealed to her fans to help bring the House of Maher podcast to No. 1 on Spotify. Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, launched the podcast in March 2025.

Ilona Maher competed with the PWR team from January to March, drawing massive attention to the women's rugby scene in the UK. She also left a lasting impression on the Paris Olympic stage, winning the bronze with the US women's rugby team and motivating her fellow athletes to embrace feminity in a masculine sport.

Popular for her hilarious takes on different topics and advocacy for body positivity, Maher teamed up with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, to start a podcast named House of Maher. The siblings' endeavour, a part of Wave Sports & Entertainment, will touch on different areas like dating anecdotes, social media, pop culture trends and sometimes host guests.

The rugby player recently appealed to her fans to help catapult House of Maher to the top of the Spotify list since it's now trailing in five.

"Wow, wow, wow. You all really showed up for episode 1 of House of Maher. We're currently sitting at 5 on the charts, but I know that with all of your help we can get to number 1. So, share it with your friends, your family, your chosen family, your sisters, your moms, whoever it is. Let's get there. We want you all to be part of this group chat. We can do it!" she said on Instagram.

Ilona Maher talks about the podcast with her sisters; Instagram - @ilonamaher

In the following story, she reiterated and wrote:

"Have it playing while you clean, walk, do your thing! We'd appreciate it!!!"

Maher appeals to fans for watching House of Maher; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Maher was also a part of the women's rugby team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Ilona Maher recently appealed to her friends for something unrelated to her rugby career or podcast

Maher at the Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher has always been vocal about her preferences in a man she would date. She often shares that she looks forward to a dating life, but nothing has clicked. Hence, she shared a story on her Instagram, urging her friends to set her up on a date with a hot and eligible man.

"Can one of my friends set me up with some eligible and preferably really hot?" she said.

Maher also shares a great bond with professional dancer Alan Bersten, who partnered with her in the 33rd season of the Dancing With the Stars. The dancing duo clinched the runners-up position in the finals.

