Ilona Maher gets honest on recent dating experiences, reveals she feels like she's just interviewing men

Ilona Maher recently reflected on her experience of dating men. The rugby player contributed to the American team's effort to earn a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

Maher recently sat down for a conversation with her sisters Olivia and Adrianna during their recently launched House of Maher podcast in collaboration with Wave Sports and Entertainment.

In the episode, the Olympic medalist opened up about her recent experiences with dating, and stated that she often feels the conversations are one-sided. She further highlighted that she is the one doing the talking and asking questions on the dates while pressing that she has been raised to engage in two-way communication.

"I will say and even when I go on like dates with people, it's like how well can you hold a conversation, because have you been on dates with men recently? They are not asking questions," Maher said.

"It's very one-sided. So like to me at our table it was like I'll ask a question, you ask a question. Like that's how I was raised and I'm always interested. But sometimes it feels like I'm just interviewing men for a job or something and then are they like, 'I had a great time.'" (5:53 onwards)

Maher recently concluded her three-month stint with the Bristol Bears in the United Kingdom.

Ilona Maher's sister Olivia reflects on the sisters' upbringing while embracing body positivity

Ilona Maher during the Premiership Women's Rugby in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Along with her social media presence, Ilona Maher also gained popularity for consistently speaking on body positivity, the root of which runs down in her upbringing from her mother Mieneke.

During the House of Maher podcast, Ilona's sister Olivia opened up on their upbringing by their mother, stating they were taught to love and appreciate their own body.

“We were raised with a naked mom. She was naked around us, like she would get changed in front of us (and) we would see what a woman's body looks like in all of its forms - having been pregnant, then giving birth and moles and stretch marks. To us that was so beautiful. We got to experience what a woman's body is, and now, being in a woman's body, I love and appreciate it because I saw it in all of its forms.” (29:10 onwards)

After her Paris Olympics campaign, Maher also competed in the reality TV show Dancing with the Stars.

