Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes his feelings known as Olympian tries dance moves in heels

American Union rugby player Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten recently shared his reaction to the Olympian showing off her dance steps in heels. Maher and Bersten were the second-placed duo during the 33rd season of DWTS.

Despite the conclusion of the show back in November, Maher and Bersten are frequently seen in social conversations and fun meetups. Bersten had also expressed his wishes for Maher and her sisters after the launch of their new podcast. Just a few days after this, the DWTS duo were again seen in a social banter.

Maher shared a video on her Instagram handle where the 2024 Olympics bronze medalist can be seen trying some dance steps on her heels. Moreover, she also enquired Bersten on whether her steps were accurate or not. She remarked:

"@tartecosmetics bedazzled these shoes for me and I’m in love with them. BRB, trying to remember my steps. @alanbersten how’d I do?"

Bersten reacted to the post and affirmed that the Olympian has still got her dancing skills as he wrote:

"Oh she still got it"

Screenshot of Bersten's comment on Maher's post (Image via: Maher's Instagram)

Ilona Maher recounts her experience of meeting Malala Yousafzai

Ilona Maher at the Kingholm Stadium before the PWR semifinals clash between Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher shared her experience of meeting education and social activist, Malala Yousafzai during her PWR stint with the Bristol Bears. Yousafzai had visited Maher last month during the Bears' clash against the Harlequins Women.

A month after this meeting, Maher shared a post on her Instagram handle and expressed her feelings about meeting the activist. The American rugby player shared that she couldn't believe that she was interacting with Yousafzai, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner during this meeting. Additionally, Maher also remarked that getting to meet Yousafzai would be one of the best moments of her life as she wrote:

"This happened a bit ago but I don’t fully know how to express what this interaction meant to me. When I first saw that @malala was following me, I had to blink just to make sure I was seeing it correctly. Then to hear she wanted to come to a game, I needed them to repeat it to me a couple times just to make sure I heard it right. After the game, I got to meet her in person and that will be a moment I will remember for the rest of my life."

In her post, Ilona Maher also thanked Malala Yousufzai for her social work and her contribution to society.

