Ilona Maher's DWTS Alan Bersten makes feelings known as Olympian launches new 'House of Maher' endeavor with her sisters

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner from season 33, Alan Bersten, expressed his thoughts as the Olympian announced the launch of her new podcast. The show is named 'House of Maher', and the American rugby union player will run it with her sisters, Olivia Maher and Adrianna Maher.

Maher announced the news in an Instagram post on March 19 alongside her sisters, revealing that the podcast will be released weekly starting on the 25th. The sisters are launching the podcast with Wave Sports & Entertainment, and it will focus on the Team USA rugby player’s life, as well as some broader topics on life and sports.

Bersten was proud of Maher's latest endeavor and commented:

"So excited!!!! Proud of you 3."

Alan bersten's comment on Ilona Maher's Instagram post

Maher and Bersten placed runner-up during the finale of the reality TV dancing competition in November and are set to reunite in April on the DWTS Live Tour.

The two-time Olympian aims to continue showcasing her authentic self in the podcast world, telling People:

"I’ve always believed in showing up as your full, authentic self whether that’s on the rugby pitch, on social media, or now, in the podcast world, and my sisters Olivia and Adrianna always bring out the best, most authentic version of me — you wouldn’t believe how much we laughed on set. This show is about just showing up as yourself and having fun while doing it.”

Maher is already the most followed rugby player in the world, with over eight million followers on Instagram and TikTok. In addition to finishing runner-up on DWTS, she led the USA women's rugby team to its first-ever Olympic medal last year.

"We truly changed the game" - Ilona Maher on Team USA's Olympic triumph

Ilona Maher at the Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher led from the front for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring tries in all of the group-stage matches to lead the team to the bronze medal. She believes the victory had a monumental impact on women's rugby in the States, adding that the team considered it their "rose gold."

"We truly changed the game in Paris and did something so monumental. We just got a bronze, but honestly, it felt like a gold. And I think even some people, whenever they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the gold medalist,’ I’m like, ‘Nope just got a bronze.’ But people, people of the reaction to it and because of how amazing it was, it seems like a gold ... We call it rose gold, actually. It's our rose gold," she told People.

Maher was on a three-month stint with Premiership Women's Rugby Bristol Bears following her runner-up finish on DWTS and led the team to the semifinals. Her presence brought unmatched attention to the league, breaking the all-time attendance of three clubs, including that of the Bears.

