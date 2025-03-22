Ilona Maher makes an appeal for 'eligible and preferably hot' date after PWR season conclusion

Ilona Maher appealed to her friends to find her an eligible man with a good physique. Maher recently concluded her three-month tenure with Bristol Bears after facing a defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury in the PWR semi-finals.

Ilona Maher has always been vocal about the qualities she would like in her potential partner. While her busy schedule has kept her from going on a date for years, she recently shared a story on her Instagram, requesting her friends to find a hot and eligible man.

"Can one of my friends set me up with some eligible and preferably really hot?"

Ilona Maher urges her friends to find her a partner; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Once in an interview with People, the rugby player noted that she would like a partner who would match her witty nature. She said:

"I recently was told by a man, ‘You flirt by making fun.’ I hear that, but I think it's also just like I flirt and then you come back with something, and it's like a back-and-forth that I really like, that sort of banter, I guess."

She also expressed having a thing for NFL players but none slid into her DMs.

"It's all very positive moms that are like, ‘I love what you've done for my daughter,’ and I'm like, ‘Where's the NFL players? I thought there'd be more. No billionaires in here?’ ”

Ilona Maher and her fellow US rugby players won bronze by defeating the Australian team at the 2024 Paris Games. Besides rugby, Maher has made waves with her content-making skills around topics related to body positivity.

Ilona Maher took pride in her work for taking a male-dominated sport to new highs

Maher at Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher's presence has impacted the Bristol Bears in just three months. Her first match against Gloucester-Hartpury witnessed a record crowd flocking to watch her in action at Ashton Gate Stadium. Moreover, the Bears team saw a surge in social media followers, and 293 Ilona Maher t-shirts were sold.

She also continues to leave a lasting impact on the US rugby team as the most followed player on social media. In a conversation with The Telegraph, the 28-year-old said that bringing more eyes to a male-dominated sport was great but she wished more women to take the spotlight.

"People have been calling me the ‘superstar of rugby’. I love that, I think that’s awesome, but we need to have more superstars coming up because we want people to come to the games. To be the face of a sport that is a historically male sport is also really cool, and helping it to grow in the women’s sphere.”

Maher was a celebrity contestant at the Dancing With the Stars. She and her partner, Alan Bersten, danced their way to the judges' hearts and finished runners-up.

