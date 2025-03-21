Ilona Maher makes feelings clear about being face of a 'historically male sport'

Ilona Maher took pride in garnering eyes to women's rugby since the sport was historically male-dominated. However, she wished to see more women bearing the role of taking rugby to new highs.

Maher advocates for body positivity and embracing femininity in a sport considered masculine. Her content amassed massive attention and made her the most followed rugby player on social media. She won bronze with the US women's rugby team at the Paris Olympics and has been making waves off the field, gracing red carpets, and chat shows, since then, growing her portfolio with lucrative sponsorship deals.

Adidas welcomed Maher into its family to provide best-in-class performance and leisurewear and support her on and off the pitch. Speaking to The Telegraph, from Adidas' headquarters, the 28-year-old shared that taking a male-dominated sport to new highs was delightful but she wishes to see more women step up as role models.

"I love it, but I want some more out there. Sometimes I get tired. I’m like, ‘Man, we got to have more faces of rugby’. I’m honored to be it, but also it’s not enough to just have me as the face of it. People have been calling me the ‘superstar of rugby’. I love that, I think that’s awesome, but we need to have more superstars coming up because we want people to come to the games. To be the face of a sport that is a historically male sport is also really cool, and helping it to grow in the women’s sphere.”

Ilona Maher concluded her PWR stint on March 2, 2025, with a match against the Gloucester-Hartpury. She was signed in a three-month contract with the Bristol Bears since her goal was to be seasoned enough to represent the US at the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Ilona Maher received acclaim from Bristol Bears for greatly impacting the team with her presence

Maher at the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher brought a record crowd to Ashton Gate stadium in her debut PWR match against the Gloucester-Hatpury. Her lasting impact on the team in these three months, sharing selfies with fans, meeting Malala Yousafzai and more, manifolded the popularity of Bristol Bears.

In a recent Instagram post, the Bears shared the statistics of how Ilona Maher's presence worked in favor.

"Average attendance for Bears Women fixtures up 103%. Social media following increased by 300%. 293 Maher shirts purchased. 25-35 year-old women are now our largest demographic online and among ticket buyers. Record attendance for a Premiership Women's Rugby Fixture 9,240."

The caption read:

"Changing the game! An honour to have @ilonamaher in Bear Country"

Moreover, Ilona and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna Maher recently launched the 'House of Maher' podcast.

