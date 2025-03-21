"The abuse is constant" - Ilona Maher makes her feelings known on dealing with 'hate' over social media

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher recently appeared in an interview with the Telegraph and shared her views on staying determined while facing constant criticism on social media. Maher recently concluded her three-month contract with the Bristol Bears of the PWR League.

Ilona Maher shed light on multiple subjects, including receiving constant negativity and disapproval. Through her views, she established that judgmental evaluation will be thrown her way but she will always be championing her message of resilience while remaining focused on her goals. She mentioned:

“The abuse is constant. I don’t think it will ever stop. What’s so great is that I play a sport with amazing women who know and make me feel good about myself. I have friends and family around me. It’s never going to stop and even in rugby, we get that constantly. There are the comments, ‘Why would I watch the women’s game?’”

Maher continued,

“I get comments about just being the Instagrammer and ‘She’s not good at rugby’. It’s going to be constant. It’s about blocking them out and continuing to promote my message. The hate will continue to come, but I’ll continue to fight it off.”

During her period in England’s league, the rugby icon scored four tries in seven matches with the Bristol Bears. Adding to her successful on and off-field career achievements, Maher has also signed a multi-year partnership deal with German athletic brand, Adidas.

Ilona Maher shares her take on elevating the sport of rugby

Ilona Maher at the Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher has been playing a key role in bringing attention to rugby and highlighting the positive aspects and impacts of women in athletics. She constantly shares professional and personal glimpses through social media platforms and works towards amplifying the visibility of rugby.

During her appearance in the We Need To Talk podcast last month, Maher reflected on being the face of the sport and how rugby needs more iconic faces to grow. She said [14:56 onwards]:

“I think we need to have more of them. I know that we have so many personalities in this sport women who are just as deserving and just as charismatic and great players that can be that face the sport as well.”

Ilona Maher is a recipient of the MA Sorensen Award, presented to the United States' best collegiate rugby players, and received three nods to the NIRA All-American team. During her collegiate career at Quinnipiac University, she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships.

The two-time Olympian played with the USA Eagles in the 2024 Paris Olympics and the team etched history by winning the first medal for the country in rugby. They attained the third position after surpassing the Australian team.

