Who are Ilona Maher's sisters? Team USA Rugby star launches new podcast to “share unique and humorous insights into their lives"

On March 25, influencer and athlete Ilona Maher and her sisters will launch their podcast House of Maher in partnership with Samsung Galaxy. Announced by People on March 19, the weekly show will explore Ilona’s life as a Team USA rugby player and cover pop culture and sports with Wave Sports & Entertainment.

Talking about the same, Ilona Maher informed the publication:

“I’ve always believed in showing up as your full, authentic self whether that’s on the rugby pitch, on social media, or now, in the podcast world.”

She further said:

“And my sisters Olivia and Adrianna always bring out the best, most authentic version of me — you wouldn’t believe how much we laughed on set… This show is about just showing up as yourself and having fun while doing it.”

Ilona Maher is the middle child in her family and has two sisters, Olivia and Adrianna.

Michael and Mieneke Maher welcomed their first child, Olivia, into the world on September 26, 1994, in Burlington, Vermont, shortly after getting married on June 26, 1993. The couple then had their second child, Ilona, on August 12, 1996.

A few years later, on April 30, 1999, Adrianna joined the family. The girls participated in some of the same activities while growing up in Vermont. At an early age, Maher and her sisters began participating in "high-level" activities like Little League softball, basketball, and hockey.

Currently, Adrianna is employed by a human rights organization. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Castleton University in Vermont to study human rights, governance, and global studies. She is currently employed by Madre, a nonprofit organization that promotes women's rights in New York City, as an individual giving coordinator.

On the other hand, Olivia, Ilona Maher's older sister, is currently employed in the entertainment industry. According to her LinkedIn page, she was a post-production coordinator for Peacock's Girls5eva and a showrunner's assistant for Apple TV+'s Dickinson. Olivia also creates content for social media platforms like TikTok.

Now, the trio is working to launch their podcast. Meanwhile, making the news public, Brian Verne, the CEO at Wave Sports & Entertainment, wrote on LinkedIn on March 19:

“I am delighted to announce 'House of Maher', the latest Wave Sports & Entertainment Original, featuring Team USA Rugby star and pop culture extraordinaire, Ilona Maher, alongside her two sisters, Olivia and Adrianna.”

Telling more about the podcast, Verne further said that as per the Wave press release, the three sisters will offer distinct and funny glimpses into their lives in every new episode of House of Maher, which airs every Tuesday. Additionally, Ilona's life as a rising star, her career, and her family will be highlighted.

He continued speaking on behalf of Ilona Maher and her sisters:

“Ilona, Olivia and Adrianna are "beyond excited" to get started with the weekly show, they said in a group statement, noting that Wave has "an incredible legacy of bringing authentic, untold stories to life, and that's exactly what we want to do with our show."

He claimed that the trio stated:

"From our chaotic, fun-filled lives to sports, pop culture, and people we're passionate about, we want to bring our audience behind the scenes," the sister trio added.”

Concluding the post, he said:

“'House of Maher,' a Wave original series, launches March 25, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday across YouTube, social, and your podcast platform of choice. Thank you to PEOPLE Magazine..”

Additionally, no other information about the podcast has been provided by Ilona Maher or her sisters as of yet.

