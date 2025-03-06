Who is Eric Hall? Disney senior executive of 30 years reveals his favorite thing about the entertainment juggernauts in latest podcast appearance

Eric Hall, who currently serves as the Senior Technical Director at Disney Live Entertainment, recently appeared for an interview on the podcast, This Is Purdue, where he opened up about what he likes about the entertainment juggernauts.

The episode of Hall’s conversation aired on March 6, 2025, and the YouTube description of the interview video disclosed that he has recently celebrated 30 years at Disney. The interview was hosted by Kate Young and towards the end, she asked Eric about the thing that is the best about Disney.

Eric Hall said that the company’s “uniqueness” in any activity is their best part and the passion of the cast members to bring a “good show” to the audience. Eric explained the same by saying:

“Putting on a good show is for our custodial partners, our attractions partners. Everybody is passionate about the guests having a good time. That’s really the best thing, is the energy that cast members bring to their role and how we help guests enjoy themselves. That’s kind of unique. A lot of people talk about Disney’s guest service and it’s the best.”

Eric Hall also mentioned that he loves the way everyone works at Disney since they have an attraction to what they are doing. He further stated that everyone shares the same love for the guests who support them on any occasion.

According to Eric’s LinkedIn profile, he has worked in the entertainment industry for a long time and has been an expert in skills such as audio engineering and editing alongside show production. He has been working for Disney since 1997 after graduating from Purdue University.

Eric Hall opened up on his experiences at Purdue and Disney over the years

During his latest conversation, Eric Hall said that the major reason behind joining Purdue University was two of his uncles also graduated from the same place. Eric also addressed his experience at the university by saying:

“There were several, especially with the theatre program, because you know I took engineering classes and theatre classes and within the theatre classes, there were a lots of hand on. Because you know you have to do hands on in order to do theatre tech.”

Eric said that he was involved in some technical activities, including setting up a show in terms of sound design and hanging lights. Hall mentioned that he was always interested in working for Disney and was not well aware of the roles available at the company since he could not find the details anywhere.

Eric Hall disclosed that he first tried to do something in the stage department but since Disney did not have a vacancy, Hall started working on the monorail for around a year.

He later started assisting in the planning of events and was approached to become a technical director where he had to look over the “technical delivery” of any project. Hall even opened up on the reason for working with Disney for so many years and said:

“The relationships that I have built have kept me there. The company as a whole, they treat the cast members really well. There’s a lot of cool things I get to do. Don’t do the same thing every day. There is always something different. I work different projects and different parks throughout the year. There is always some sort of challenge. And I like that. I like being challenged.”

Eric Hall said he likes to solve problems and tries to be creative as much as possible. He also revealed that he has shared a close friendship with many employees and has managed to collaborate with some “cool people.” Hall additionally praised Disney for giving him a lot of opportunities to do what he wants to do, and most of them have been unique things over the years.

