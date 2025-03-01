The all-new series Berlin ER hit the screens on February 26, 2025, with two episodes that opened to a rather impressive 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is co-created by Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski.

Ad

Berlin ER follows an ensemble cast that includes Haley Louise Jones, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, and Aram Tafreshian. The German language show is a thrilling medical drama following the chaotic drama in one of Germany's busiest hospitals.

Ad

Where to watch Berlin ER

The all-new show streams worldwide on Apple TV, with two episodes out initially. The series is set to have a total of 8 episodes, which will be released weekly. Berlin ER is the latest addition to Apple TV's lineup of hit shows, including Severance and Slow Horses. However, in the coming weeks, there will only be one new episode every week. The series finale will be out on Apple TV on April 9, 2025

Ad

When are new episodes of Berlin ER coming out

The series streams on Apple TV, with new episodes set to come out every Wednesday. The next episode, the 3rd episode, will be out on Wednesday, March 5. In the meantime, viewers can check out the first two episodes.

The series is out on the streaming platform every Wednesday at midnight PT (Pacific Time), 3 AM ET (Eastern Time), 8 AM GMT (Greenwich Meridian Time), 9 AM CET(Central European Time), or 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The streaming dates for the upcoming episodes of the series are given below:

Ad

Episode Streaming Date Episode 4 March 12, 2025 Episode 5 March 19, 2025 Episode 6 March 26, 2025 Episode 7 April 2, 2025 Episode 8 April 9, 2025

Ad

Who are the Cast and Creators of Berlin ER

Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Suzanna Parker, a talented physician.

Slavko Popadić as Dr. Ben Weber.

Şafak Şengül as Dr. Emina Ertan, one of the main medical staff at ER.

Aram Tafreshian as Dr. Dominik Kohn, an ambitious doctor.

Samirah Breuer as Olivia Kropf, an ER nurse.

Bernhard Schütz as Olaf Hendel, a senior at the hospital.

Peter Lohmeyer as Dr. Steffen Beck, a veteran doctor.

Benjamin Radjaipour as Dr. Kian Amini, a key player in the ER.

Simona Theoharova as Nezire Kapanadze, a dedicated medical professional..

Ad

Berlin ER is directed by Alex Schaad and Fabian Möhrke, with Alexis von Wittgenstein and Henning Kamm serving as executive producers of the show. Samuel Jefferson is credited as the key creator of the show, also known as Krank Berlin in German.

Watch the Sneak peek for the first season now:

Ad

The official description for the show on Apple TV is given as -

After her private life falls apart, a young doctor seeking a fresh start takes over the emergency room in Berlin's toughest, most chaotic hospital. Batting staff resistance and a run-down system, she must unite her maverick team to save lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback