Berlin ER Streaming now; Cast, Release Dates and more

By Gokul
Modified Mar 01, 2025 14:52 GMT
Haley Louise Jones as Zanna Parker in Berlin ER
Haley Louise Jones as Zanna Parker in Berlin ER

The all-new series Berlin ER hit the screens on February 26, 2025, with two episodes that opened to a rather impressive 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is co-created by Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski.

Ad

Berlin ER follows an ensemble cast that includes Haley Louise Jones, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, and Aram Tafreshian. The German language show is a thrilling medical drama following the chaotic drama in one of Germany's busiest hospitals.

youtube-cover
Ad

Where to watch Berlin ER

The all-new show streams worldwide on Apple TV, with two episodes out initially. The series is set to have a total of 8 episodes, which will be released weekly. Berlin ER is the latest addition to Apple TV's lineup of hit shows, including Severance and Slow Horses. However, in the coming weeks, there will only be one new episode every week. The series finale will be out on Apple TV on April 9, 2025

Ad

When are new episodes of Berlin ER coming out

The series streams on Apple TV, with new episodes set to come out every Wednesday. The next episode, the 3rd episode, will be out on Wednesday, March 5. In the meantime, viewers can check out the first two episodes.

The series is out on the streaming platform every Wednesday at midnight PT (Pacific Time), 3 AM ET (Eastern Time), 8 AM GMT (Greenwich Meridian Time), 9 AM CET(Central European Time), or 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The streaming dates for the upcoming episodes of the series are given below:

Ad
EpisodeStreaming Date
Episode 4March 12, 2025
Episode 5March 19, 2025
Episode 6March 26, 2025
Episode 7April 2, 2025
Episode 8April 9, 2025
Ad

Who are the Cast and Creators of Berlin ER

  • Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Suzanna Parker, a talented physician.
  • Slavko Popadić as Dr. Ben Weber.
  • Şafak Şengül as Dr. Emina Ertan, one of the main medical staff at ER.
  • Aram Tafreshian as Dr. Dominik Kohn, an ambitious doctor.
  • Samirah Breuer as Olivia Kropf, an ER nurse.
  • Bernhard Schütz as Olaf Hendel, a senior at the hospital.
  • Peter Lohmeyer as Dr. Steffen Beck, a veteran doctor.
  • Benjamin Radjaipour as Dr. Kian Amini, a key player in the ER.
  • Simona Theoharova as Nezire Kapanadze, a dedicated medical professional..
Ad

Berlin ER is directed by Alex Schaad and Fabian Möhrke, with Alexis von Wittgenstein and Henning Kamm serving as executive producers of the show. Samuel Jefferson is credited as the key creator of the show, also known as Krank Berlin in German.

Watch the Sneak peek for the first season now:

youtube-cover
Ad

The official description for the show on Apple TV is given as -

After her private life falls apart, a young doctor seeking a fresh start takes over the emergency room in Berlin's toughest, most chaotic hospital. Batting staff resistance and a run-down system, she must unite her maverick team to save lives.
Edited by Debanjana Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी