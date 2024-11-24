"I don't have a choice" - Habtom Samuel explains why he had to run half of his NCAA cross-country race in one shoe

Habtom Samuel finished second behind Graham Blanks in the 10km run at the NCAA Cross Country Championships. However, his second-place finish was remarkable, as he ran with just one shoe on from close to the halfway mark, to the finish line.

The 20-year-old runner from Eritrea, who represents the New Mexico Lobos team, explained the events after the race. Samuel said,

"I don't know. Just someone step on me and my shoes is off right after the 5k mark. So I don't have a choice, I'm running barefoot" [0:12].

Despite the setback, which also led to a bleeding toe for Samuel, he continued to run with one shoe for the rest of the race. When asked about how he felt after the race, and if he "had enough" and thought "I don't need this in my life," Samuel replied,

"Yeah definitely, I don't need this for my life. You know, that is good, like I'm happy finishing the same as last year's runner up, but I'm not at the same time was also not really happy because this time is a perfect time to be a champion and preparing really good." [0:30 onwards]

In June 2024, Habtom Samuel secured a similar dramatic victory at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He fell when only 900m away from the finish line. However, he lifted himself and ran all the way to victory, clocking 28:07.82.

Habtom Samuel on running the race despite the bleeding toe

Habtom Samuel in action at the NCAA Cross Country Championships 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

In the post-race interview, Habtom Samuel was complimented for his tenacity, and one reporter remarked that he was "tough as nails."

Asked about his source of inspiration, Samuel replied,

"I don't [know], maybe just the way I grow up that helped me, because I grew up like in a small village, whose work [is hard]. Like you know kind of my family , they teach me to do everything. I don't feel something when my shoes is off but I said, let me do this one. I'm gonna fight until I reach the finish line." [1:34 onwards]

Despite the bleeding toe, Samuel continued to run the race to the finish. When asked about it, he said,

"Yeah, this is a moment like somewhere when we crossed the 8k mark, they drop me. Little bit small guy, but I know how I can handle. I saw the other guys who be struggling. I'm really good like I don't even feel tired, just my foot, you know, it's hard to be on the ground with barefoot. So its okay."

Habtom Samuel also mentioned that he thought of looking back to check if he could wear his shoe, but eventually chose to run on.

Samuel won bronze at the World U20 Championships in the men's 3000m in 2021, and another bronze in the men's 5000m in 2022.

