"I could come back for a fifth year" - Olivia Dunne opens up on returning to LSU

Olivia Dunne is set to take part in Senior Night on Friday when the LSU Tigers have their final home meet against North Carolina. Dunne, LSU's star gymnast, has been having a good season.

But the young gymnast hasn't decided if she's coming back for a fifth year. Dunne, in a recent LSU Gymnastics Media Session, told reporters she hasn't really thought about it. She said:

"I haven't decided. I could come back."

Dunne, 21, added:

"I could come back for a fifth year. But I'm just focused on this year."

The LSU gymnast made her mark with a score of 9.90 on the floor routine at the Purple and Gold Classic on March 8.

Moreover, LSU Gymnastics has enjoyed a great season so far and highlighted the same on social media with a post:

"What. A. Night."

Olivia Dunne says 2024 has so far been her favorite year at LSU

Olivia Dunne at the LSU v Florida event.

Dunne, who is also a social media personality, shared that this (2024) has been her favorite year at LSU. She said:

"I mean every year has just gotten better.

The artistic gymnast lauded her team, saying:

"The way that this team gets along with one another is unlike anyother team that I've been on cuz you know every year there's a new group of girls and there's...there's a different dynamic. But this year has just been a blast." (LSU Sports)

Dunne believes trust helped the team members with bonding and helping each other. She said:

"The trust that we have in one another and there's definitely a friendly competition in the gym, just one uping one another in a healthy way and everyone just trying to do their best and I think that's what really has helped the team this year."

In regards to Friday Night, Dunne said it's just another meet, as there's unfinished business. She quickly added:

"But we will be celebrating the seniors and the amazing fifth years, sixth years, and the fourth year, so I'm very excited."

Dunne is an all-around gymnast but has mainly competed in floor exercise and uneven bars throughout her collegiate career. She is also regarded as a specialist on the bars.