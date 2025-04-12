"I couldn’t hold it in any longer" - When Simone Biles opened up on feeling devastated after National Championships setback

Simone Biles once opened up about dealing with the disappointment she felt after the setback she faced at a national championship. Biles competed at the 2011 Visa National Championships which played an important role in the selection of the junior national team.

Biles competed in the all-around event and scored a total of 108.100 points to settle in 14th place. However, she was faced with a setback as only the top 13 finishers were selected into the national team. She tried to stay strong while maintaining a smile on her face but as soon as she returned to her hotel and her parents hugged her, the legendary gymnast burst into tears.

In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected on the moment.

"I managed to keep it together till I got to the safe embrace of my parents, who waded into the crowd to find me," she wrote. "Mom hugged me close, while Dad patted my shoulder. They could see right past my cheerful act; they knew I was devastated. I’d been determined not to act like a big baby, but once we got back to the hotel, I couldn’t hold it in any longer. Oh, I cried. I threw myself across the bed and bawled."

Simone Biles has won the national championship nine times so far

Simone Biles of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles has so far clinched nine all-around titles in her senior career. She bagged the first title in 2013. Later, she went on to repeat the feat in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024 editions of the championships. Her recent national title was won at the championships held from May 30 to June 2, 2024, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The legendary gymnast collected 119.750 points to leave behind Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello, who listed 113.850 and 110.800 points, respectively. At the same championship's edition, the now 28-year-old gymnast dominated all the individual apparatus, including vault, balance beam, uneven bars, and floor.

By winning the championship at the 2024 edition, Biles became the oldest gymnast to have won the title and it also made her the gymnast with the highest number of National Championships titles. At the 2024 Paris Games, she won four medals and became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast.

