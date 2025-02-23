”I cry a lot”- Rebeca Andrade opens up about mental health struggles as she reveals her emotional sid

Rebeca Andrade recently opened up about her mental health and revealed her emotional side in an appearance on a podcast. The gymnast wrapped up her season after competing at the Paris Olympics.

Andrade proved her billing at the 2024 Summer Games, where she won four medals, including one gold, two silver, and one bronze. In the floor exercise, she bested the most decorated Olympian, Simone Biles, by claiming 14.166 points. The Brazilian is currently in her off-season and has frequently shared all her shenanigans on social media.

She recently appeared in an interview with BBC World Service, where she opened up about several aspects of her life, including her mental health. She spoke about how she handles her mental health when it comes to achievements despite being a person who cries a lot. Revealing that after big achievements, her way is to smile, she said: (14:57 onward)

"It is not that I can't cry. It's because people get emotional when they conquer their biggest goals and my way is to smile. It's not that I don't feel like crying, it's that I smile. My joy is greater than my tears. So, I think because I am a softy, I cry a lot. But with regard to my achievements really, I'm so happy that I can't cry," said Rebeca Andrade.

Rebeca Andrade opened up about her rivalry with Simone Biles during the Paris Olympics

In the aforementioned interview, Rebeca Andrade opened up about her rivalry with Simone Biles while speaking about her mindset for the Paris Olympics. The Brazilian gymnast said that her motive was to become an Olympic champion, and for it, she had to defeat Team USA. However, she added that her main goal was to deliver her best performance and not particularly beat Biles.

"Everyone wants to be an Olympic champion, right? That's the starting point. But I don't know if that was the goal, to beat Simone. For me, to be champion I would have to do it, but in my head, it didn't work that way. I had to do my part, I had to do my best and make sure at the end of the competition that I couldn't have done anything different. That's how I arrived to compete every day, you know? Thank God, it worked out,” Rebeca Andrade said.

Rebeca Andrade and Simone Biles recently reunited for the first time after sharing the stage at the Paris Olympics. They attended the Vtex Connect in New York City, and they greeted each other on stage with a warm hug while donning all-black outfits.

The Brazilian athlete was recently also seen trying her hand at tennis and visited the Rio Open, meeting several top-notch players, such as Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, and more.

